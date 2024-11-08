Ringo Madlingozi to host live YouTube show celebrating his Lifetime Achievement Award at the 30th Samas

South African music legend Ringo Madlingozi is set to connect with his fans in a momentous way as he prepares to host a live show on YouTube. This special event commemorates his remarkable achievement of receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 30th South African Music Awards (Samas).

Known for his soulful sound and inspirational lyrics, Madlingozi has dazzled audiences across the globe for over three decades. The recently-held Samas paid homage to the iconic vocalist's contribution to music, emphasising how his soulful rhythms have transcended borders and touched the lives of many. With 15 albums and collaborations with musical luminaries such as Miriam Makeba and UB40, Madlingozi's music embodies messages of love, unity, and hope, contributing to personal and societal healing.

The Samas team articulated their respect for the artist, stating, “We are honoured to celebrate his legacy and contributions to South African music.” This live show promises to be a heartfelt tribute to Madlingozi's extraordinary career and lasting influence on the South African music landscape. Announcing the event on social media platform X, he expressed excitement, saying, “This is for my family, my fans who will honour me with their presence. Let’s go!”

The celebration is set to take place on Thursday, November 14, and will provide an intimate platform for him to express his gratitude and share his journey of triumphs and challenges. #RingoLiveForTheFans #RingoLifetimeAchievement pic.twitter.com/DOByCGiaIT — Ringo Madlingozi (@ndiyagodola) November 7, 2024 Madlingozi is renowned for a string of chart-topping hits, including beloved tracks such as "Sondela", "Kum Nakum", "Into Yam" and "Vuka".

His contributions to the music landscape have earned him national and international recognition. Originally named Sindile by his parents, he was lovingly nicknamed Ringo by his mother, reflecting the many talents she first observed at the tender age of three. Beyond his musical achievements, Madlingozi is a prominent philanthropist, dedicating much of his time to uplifting and nurturing talent within underprivileged communities. His involvement in various initiatives advocating for social change exemplifies his belief in the transformative power of music.