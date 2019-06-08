Nichume Refeloe Siwundla. Photo: Twitter

Johannesburg - The African National Congress has expressed shock and devastation at the untimely death of talented musician and house vocalist Nichume Refeloe Siwundla. Siwundla died of a suspected suicide. ''Siwundla was well known for her 2017 hit Bhutiza with Mobi Dixon. Siwundla still had a lot to offer to the music industry. Her passing has robbed us of a great talent," ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said on Saturday.

''The ANC joins many South Africans in paying tribute to this exceptional musician who became a beacon of hope and inspired many youth in our country. Siwundla has left a huge void that we will never be able to fill in our lifetime. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and fellow musicians and the entire music industry. May her soul rest in peace,'' Mabe said.

Media personality and singer Denise Zimba has been criticised on social media for allegedly cyberbullying the house vocalist.

“No disrespect to the artist BUT ... For a DEBUT single, do you think that this is of great standard... who approved this art work? …,” tweeted Zimba on Wednesday following the announcement of Nichume's debut single "Thobela."

African News Agency (ANA)