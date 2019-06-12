Nichume. Picture: Twitter

First it was "Wedding Bashers" hostess and singer Denise Zimba who got dragged by Twitter for Nichume Siwundla's death, now it's producer Mobi Dixon, real name Mabi Ntuli who is in the firing line. Nichume, who reached the height of her fame when she lent her voice to Mobi Dixon's song "Bhutiza," was found dead at a friend’s place on Thursday night, following an apparent suicide.

Controversial gossip-monger of the South African Twitter streets "Man's Not Barry Roux" got social media in a frenzy on Wednesday when he alleged that Nichume’s family blames Mobi Dixon for the singer’s death.

In a series of tweets, ‘Man's Not Barry Roux’ spilled the beans of how Mobi Dixon's the cause of the vocalist's death:

"According to Nichume's family "Mobi Dixon is the cause of death, he is the cause why she committed suicide”, he wrote".

The tweets state the music producer "asked" Nichume, who was an ophthalmologist, to quit her job in order to focus on her music.

"As a qualified ophthalmologist Nichume Siwundla was working with eye specialists and earning a stable salary and never relied on us for anything. Mobi Dixon asked her to resign from her job and take up music on a full-time basis," read one of the tweets.

According to 'Man Not Barry Roux' Mobi Dixon did not keep his end of the bargain.

"Mobi Dixon paid Nichume Siwundla the actual agreed amount only the first month. In subsequent months it progressively dropped until it dried out completely and Nichume had to ask Mobi even for basic things like sanitary towels," read another tweet.

She also allegedly had to ask Mobi Dixon R100 to buy pads.

"While on a road trip with her friends, Nichume suddenly asked that they stop at a small town that they had not planned to stop at and she asked Mobi for R100. He angrily questioned her what she needed it for. Nichume was reluctant to say why she demanded the stop-over & the cash

The Twitter thread continued: "She wanted out. But not before she received what she claimed was due to her for “three years of hard work”. One of the angry exchanges between Nichume and an administrator at Top Chap Media seems to suggest that Nichume was not being paid for the numerous gigs she performed at."

It is alleged that Nichume did not receive any royalty payments from Samro for the musical work. This follows after a representative of Samro allegedly confirmed that while she was credited for her role in the music, she was not registered with the organisation.

"Samro confirmed that indeed Nichume had never received any royalty payments from Samro. An administrator of royalties at Samro, Mapaseka Qoshekile, explained that even though Nichume was correctly credited for her role in various musical works..... the tweet read ".

"Nichume never received a single cent in royalties yet Mobi Dixon is able to buy an expensive Mercedes Benz Viano with royalties from songs that Nichume Siwundla stars in.

Siwundla's family has also allegedly stated that while Mobi Dixon is welcome to attend her funeral, he will not be allowed to speak at her funeral.

"According to the family Mobi Dixon is welcome to attend the funeral just like everyone else if he so wishes but he must not expect to be given any platform to speak. " the tweet said.

Fans of the late star are still reeling in shock following these allegations.

Dj Sbu and mobi dixon zituwa zabantu!🤬 pic.twitter.com/NcWhp7Z9sr

— Abel Sonyando (@Dlommo) June 12, 2019

To think mobi was acting all heartbroken while he knew he was treating nichume like this ✋ — Marcia thejane (@tseepati) June 12, 2019

Denise got labelled cyber bulling #Nichume yet she was point at the record company itself. One could see the pic took for her single was just taken on a lowest budget while they bought Merc's. Mobi knew what Denise was pointing at but acted 2care while they never paid #Nichume 🙆🏽 — Looks (@Lookie_Looks) June 12, 2019

The 27-year-old was rising star recently dropped her debut single "Thobela" which has been making appearances in the top 100 weekly radio charts.

Nichume's memorial service will take place at Assemblies of God, 1 Coombe Place in Sandton on Wednesday at 5.30pm.