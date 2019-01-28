Pearl Thusi. Picture: Supplied

Pearl Thusi - aka Mama Pantha - is set to grace the stage as Comedy Central's first female roastmaster in Africa next month. The "Catching Feelings" actress has been announced as the woman to lead the pack against the Roast of AKA.

Chatting to DJ Fresh on during Metro FM's Fresh Breakfast Show on Monday, the actress revealed that actually excited to go head to head with AKA and is ready to take the insults as well as she serves it.

"I give enough to know that I should take it," she said to DJ Fresh. Adding that she'd be really worried if she was being roasted by her exes because they know her the best.

When asked whom of her exes she'd like to roast, Thusi revealed that she'd like to roast her baby daddy. "Walter," she said, without missing a beat. Adding that she thought it would "fun".

Thusi also had a message for AKA - real name Kiernan Forbes - who turns 31 on Monday.

"Kiernan," she said. "Happy Birthday... I'm excited to be able to do what we always do on Twitter, over the phone, face-to-face... but now we get to do it on TV and there's no place to hide. Zinhle is not going to be there to save either of us..."

The official Roast of AKA will go down on 21 February at the Teatro at Montecasino, and will premiere on Comedy Central on 11 March.