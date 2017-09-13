Speaking at an interface rally in Bindura on Saturday, President Robert Mugabe told a crowd of thousands that he knew he was a "killjoy" for banning Zodwa Wabantu from performing in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean president lambasted the Durbanite entertainer, who is famous for her sultry moves and revealing clothes, for attending parties without wearing underwear.

He said: "I'm sorry we disappointed many men... You just come without covering your decency. What do you want? Men to see you? We don't want such..."

Zodwa was set to perform in Zimbabwe, but was banned by the acting minister of Tourism and Hospitality last month when he ruled that the Durbanite will not be allowed to perform at the Harare International Carnival.

This happened after actress Anne Nhira complained to the tourism board that Wabantu should not be invited because she was not a Zimbabwean, she dressed scantily and she was a lesbian.

Zodwa told TshisaLive she blamed her gig cancellation on "political games".

"The show was cancelled at the last moment. They said I must tell everyone that I am sick and they would send me money to cover the trouble. It's a political thing. It was politics behind closed doors because apparently people were protesting that they want me to perform and sponsors were pulling out of the event because reports about me were drawing too much (negative) attention to the event," she said.