Robyn Mentor and Naakmusiq have called off their engagement

Actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiq” Makubalo’s professional career might be on the up but it seems like his love life is in shambles. Robyn-Leigh Mentor, who was romantically linked to Naak, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share that she is no longer engaged to the former “Generations” star.

She wrote: “Entering a new season and ending another, I am no longer engaged to Anga.” Robyn-Leigh Mentor and Naakmusiq are no longer engaged. Picture: Instagram In January, Naak slammed a social media commentator for announcing that he was engaged to Mentor. In lightening time he tweeted “fake news”. FAKE NEWS ❌ — ANGA (@NaakMusiQ) January 2, 2022 Then just last month Naak took to TikTok to post his first video. He showed himself and Mentor, as she excitedly flashed around an engagement ring. In the TikTok caption he wrote, “you’re the girl ❤️ @robss.leigh”.

At the time TikTokkers ran to the comments to send their well-wishes to the loved-up couple. “She deserves to be your wife ... congrats ... love how she loves you🥰🥰🥰🥰🥺🥺🥺🥺,” commented @Shae. @Kay-lin Abrahams wrote, “Congratulations 🥰 oh my word I’m so happy for you guys. She is freaking gorgeous.”

But it seems that less than a month later there is trouble in paradise. Meanwhile, Naak is gearing up to entertain viewers as he hosts season 10 of “Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars”. The show is is set to premiere on September 17 at 6.30pm on S3 and will see the likes of Shashi Naidoo, Nay Maps, Jonathan Boyton-Lee and Khanya Mkangisa battle it out for the title and prizes in the Seychelles.