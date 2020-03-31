Rorisang Thandekiso joins Metro FM in station shakeup

Metro FM has announced a few changes to its line up which included the arrival of television presenter Rorisang Thandekiso. "The Morning Flava", hosted by Mo Flava (Moeti Tsiki) and the MOP team, will continue to set the daily scene weekdays between 05:00 and 09:00. The show is followed by "The Bridge" with Dineo Ranaka, Lerato Kganyago and Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung from 09:00 to 12:00. Lunch is still served with Thomas and Pearl between 12:00 and 15:00. ‘The Kings Suite’ sees a new addition in Lindi Sirame, who is no stranger to drive-time radio. Lindi, who is currently with Newsroom Afrika brings a wealth of knowledge and sassiness to the show. The station further introduces two developmental slots aimed at setting up new and young talent for the future at Metro FM. These are new weekend programmes from 02:00 -04:00 (The Lift) and 04:00 – 06:00 (Club with Mat Elle), hosted by Rorisang Thandekiso and Nthabeleng Matela respectively.

Rorisang is a well-known TV personality, content producer, speaker and singer who was first introduced to the South African entertainment industry when she joined YoTV. Nthabeleng Matele joins METRO FM from hosting the afternoon drive show on Tuks FM

Metro FM Station Manager, Ms Sibongile Mtyali said, “We are ecstatic to welcome the new editions to the Metro FM Family. They each bring their individuality and unique skills to the brand. This move is in line with our commitment of growing and grooming radio talent as we consciously prepare Metro FM’s next generation of broadcasters”.

Lootlove (Luthando Shosha) joins the weekend breakfast, ‘THE WKNDR’ with MoG (Mpho Madise), leaving DJ Speedsta (Lesego Nkayiseng) to host the now two hour long show, ‘Absolute Hip-Hop’ by himself. Another WKNDR edition is Chante Jantjies, currently a news anchor on SABC TV. She will bring a news and current affairs flair to the show.

Due to popular demand, "Cruise Control" gains an additional hour, extending the show from 13:00 – 16:00. It will be followed by "I Believe" with Oskido (Oscar Mdlongwa) airing from 16:00-19:00. The Sunday love movement continues to reign supreme from 09:00 to 21:00 following the "Sacred Space" with Thami Ngubeni and Khaya Mthethwa, closing the week with the "Urban Jazz Experience" with Nothemba Madumo.