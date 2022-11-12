Rosa Onious misses Jamie Bartlett on their anniversary: 'I’m dead inside’

Rosa Onious is still mourning the death of her long-term partner Jamie Bartlett says she still struggling to cope with her loss.
The 55-year old theatre legend and TV actor died in his sleep on Monday, May 23, after suffering cardiac arrest.
Bartlett was mostly famous for his roles as Mike O' Reilly on SABC 3’s “Isidingo” and David Genaro on e.tv’s “Rhythm City”.
Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Onious shared a picture of her and Bartlett that was taken on their anniversary, three years ago and she captioned the post: “Today was our anniversary. This picture was taken on our anniversary 3 years ago.
“On this day you would have woken me up with lots of kisses, Then breakfast in bed, followed by a full body massage, run me a bath, and lots of spoils all day. You took this day seriously and never disappointed.
Expressing her grief, she added: “I’m not ok at all. I’m hurting deeply and I’m damaged by the way you left me hanging. (I) wish you could have held on a little longer J.
“There is not a day that goes by that I do not miss you. I cry so much for you even through the smiles and “happiness “ I’m dead inside.”
The multi-award-winning actor spent his last moments dancing, laughing and popping champagne with friends and loved ones at a popular hangout spot, 012 Lifestyle, in Brooklyn, Pretoria, on Sunday, May 22.
“(I was ) so happy, so In love and full of life, I would give anything to go back to this night again. Because if I knew it would have been our last night ever spent together I would have kept you awake, if I knew your heart would give in, I would have shared mine with you,” shared Onious at the time.
“What hurts the most is the fact that I will never be able to hold you, talk to you, hug you or kiss you like this ever again. It feels like my heart has been ripped out of my chest and it hurts so much. I have so much I need to talk to you about still.”
As part of her healing process, Onious jetted off to the US shortly after she told her fans that she had a mental breakdown.
“So this weekend I broke down while driving to meet a friend for lunch, I had to stop off on the side of the road because the heartache was just too unbearable. I despise feeling like this.”
She took the opportunity to thank her friends for their love patience, love and understanding.
“This week past week, in particular, was just so tough in general, nearly 4 months since losing Jamie and it still feels raw. The truth is time does not heal, we just learn to live with the pain. 💔”
“I am learning to get stronger again, and through pain, I shall rise again. I will not fail you Jamie 💞”
After spending over a month abroad, Onious said she is feeling “stronger”.
“I had the most amazing time, brother @rqu3 and my amazing sister @preciousonious Thank you for walking with me through this road to recovery and healing. My time with you in the USA helped num the pain a bit.”
