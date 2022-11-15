Rosa Onious: ‘Some day you will walk through my door and say Cut! Cut! It’s a wrap’

It has been six months since the untimely death of Jamie Bartlett, but his partner Rosa Onious “still has hope” that the theatre legend and TV actor will “walk through” her door. The couple would have celebrated their fourth anniversary. However, their relationship together was cut short after Barlett died in his sleep on May 23 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Remembering the love they shared for each other, Onious posted a short video of their special moments together. The video clip was accompanied by Rihanna’s latest track, “Lift Me Up”. “A part of me still have hope that some day you will walk through my door and say Cut! Cut! It’s a wrap. And that it was all an act, it was a movie And that you are back forever, to stay. 💔 #ripjamiebartlett #mylove #liftmeup #keepmesafe,” Onious captioned her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosa Onious (@rosa_lixious) While some comments on the post offered her the comfort and platform to grieve for her love, other’s kept it real, saying that the emptiness doesn’t get any better.

“Ai my Angel❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ it doesn’t get better. That emptiness is real,” wrote @anrikabruinders. “He is def. Your nr angel & will forever live our hearts sending you all my love 🤗❤️,” commented @liopelo_maphathe. The respected theatre legend and screen actor was most famous for his roles as Mike O' Reilly on SABC 3’s “Isidingo” and David Genaro on e.tv’s “Rhythm City”.

