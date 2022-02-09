Rouge says she won’t get naked to promote her music

Award-winning musician Rouge has made it clear that she will not get naked to attain more success. The star has in the past been very open about how she is only here to give fans good music and iconic bars as a rapper, despite people continuing to ask her to try the “naked rapper” approach to attain more fame.

The rapper recently took to social media again to reaffirm that getting naked for success was not her brand. “The amount of you telling me to just take my clothes off in 2022 is alarming. I’ve always been one to drop music purely because I loved it. Not to play into the industry politics.” Rouge made it clear that she’s not prepared to compromise herself in any way to please people or meet the “industry demands”.

“My mental health comes before the industry’s demands. I still need to be able to live with myself,” she said in a tweet. The amount of you telling me to just take my clothes off in 2022 is alarming. I've always been one to drop music purely because I loved it.Not to play into the industry politics. My mental health comes before the industrys' demands. I still need to be able to live with myself — 📢 W. A. G📢 OUT NOW!! (@Rouge_Rapper) February 3, 2022 Loved by many for being unproblematic in the music industry, Rouge hardly ever addresses rumours or responds to hate, but when she does, she is as clear as day. In 2020 Rouge had to shut down assumptions that she and fellow rapper Nadia Nakai had been beefing yet again.