Rajesh Gopie is currently working on a 10 part series titled The Professionals. Picture: Facebook

South African actor, Rajesh Gopie, has confirmed that he is currently apart of a 10-part English-language series, which has begun filming in South Africa and Ireland. Commissioned by Viaplay, the show, called "The Professionals," stars Brendan Fraser and "Smallville" actor, Tom Welling, and can be described as a "loose remake" of the Christian Slater-fronted action movie "Soldiers of Fortune."

On Wednesday, Gopie posted on Facebook that himself and "some other South African cast" were making a series.

"I did say I'm not saying much about my recent jaunt abroad, but here it is people...Along with some other South African cast, we making this series really exciting. Some big guns, who are great professionals and very humble. Couldn't get over hanging out with Superman and Mr "Jumanji" in same scene. Oh, and nothing like a pint of Irish Guinness!" read the post.

According to online new site, Deadline, "The Professionals" is set against a backdrop of international espionage and corporate sabotage in the 21st century’s privately-funded space race and follow Welling as a hardened former counterintelligence officer Captain Vincent Corbo. After their advanced medical satellite explodes on deployment, billionaire futurist Peter Swann, played by Fraser, and his fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Graciela “Grace” Davila, played by Anaya, turn to Corbo. Corbo assembles a team of experienced professionals to investigate the incident. They learn that any combination of Swann’s business rivals, corrupt governments officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate could be behind the attack and represent a continued threat. Duken plays a Europol agent seeking to thwart the security team’s efforts.