South African actor, Rajesh Gopie, has confirmed that he is currently apart of a 10-part English-language series, which has begun filming in South Africa and Ireland.
Commissioned by Viaplay, the show, called "The Professionals," stars Brendan Fraser and "Smallville" actor, Tom Welling, and can be described as a "loose remake" of the Christian Slater-fronted action movie "Soldiers of Fortune."
On Wednesday, Gopie posted on Facebook that himself and "some other South African cast" were making a series.
"I did say I'm not saying much about my recent jaunt abroad, but here it is people...Along with some other South African cast, we making this series really exciting. Some big guns, who are great professionals and very humble. Couldn't get over hanging out with Superman and Mr "Jumanji" in same scene. Oh, and nothing like a pint of Irish Guinness!" read the post.