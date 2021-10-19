SA artist Nelson Makamo gets photo with Jay-Z at 'The Harder They Fall' premiere

South African visual artist Nelson Makamo was this weekend pictured with rapper Jay-Z. The pair were in attendance at the premiere of “The Harder They Fall”.

Makamo launched his first independent solo exhibition "Blue" in the US this past weekend. Notably, Makamo has exhibited in group and solo exhibitions in South Africa, France, Italy, America, the Netherlands, UK, Germany and Scotland. Nelson Makamo at his solo exhibition, Blue. Picture: Supplied The most remarkable of his group exhibitions was alongside David Krut Print Studio, with invited artists such as David Koloane, Colbert Mashile, Deborah Bell and William Kentridge.

Traditionally, Makamo's work has been strongly influenced by the candid innocence of children with a particular focus on children in rural South Africa. Artistically, he's evolved his work over the years through charcoal, acrylic, water colours, mono-types, silk screen and oil paintings. On his personal website, he's described as refraining from "planning his pieces and opts rather, for the canvas and day’s inspiration to lead him“.

Makamo’s work forms part of a few collections such as those of fashion mogul Georgio Armani, musician Annie Lennox, Telkom, Hanzehof Zutphense KunstCollectis. His current exhibition is open to the public until November 20. To visit the show, sign-up here.

Below are some of the tweets on social media. "The sky is not the limit! @nelsonmakamo this past weekend opened his first independent solo US exhibition, presenting a latest body of work BLUE," said @PatOnBrands. "The exhibition is open to the public until the 20th of November 2021. This is a huge Pat from us!"

The sky is not the limit!@nelsonmakamo this past weekend opened his first independent solo US exhibition, presenting a latest body of work BLUE.



The exhibition is open to the public until the 20th of November 2021.



This is a huge Pat from us! pic.twitter.com/kpbSvAYOEP — Pat onBrands (@PatOnBrands) October 12, 2021 @YoMzansi expressed appreciation for the artist. "Nelson Makamo @nelsonmakamo we appreciate you bro ❤️ 🇿🇦 / w/ Jay Z" Nelson Makamo @nelsonmakamo we appreciate you bro ❤️ 🇿🇦 /



w/ Jay Z pic.twitter.com/iAfeBjP6xm — YOMZANSI (@YOMZANSI) October 14, 2021 "Iconic artist & overall creative @nelsonmakamo connects with #Jayz," posted about the Jay-Z link up via @kreativeKornerr.

Iconic artist & overall creative @nelsonmakamo connects with #Jayz pic.twitter.com/OH9HvC5UTj — KreativeKornerr (@kreativeKornerr) October 15, 2021 "It’s this picture of @nelsonmakamo and Jay-Z for us 🔥🤩," added @5fm. "Not only did Nelson open his first independent US exhibition, presenting his latest body of work: ‘BLUE’, he’s also rubbing shoulders with greats and we love to see it!🤩 Keep making us proud, Nelson🤩🇿🇦" #5Newz



It’s this picture of @nelsonmakamo and Jay-Z for us 🔥🤩 Not only did Nelson open his first independent US exhibition, presenting his latest body of work: ‘BLUE’, he’s also rubbing shoulders with greats and we love to see it!🤩



Keep making us proud, Nelson🤩🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/CnCgnGK8Z6 — 5FM (@5FM) October 15, 2021 @TshepisoMoloi10 was happy to see two of his favourite artists together. "My favourite collected visual artist @nelsonmakamo held his first solo exhibition #Blue. Oh and he met with Jay Z. One of my favourite Jay Z verses; "I dream in colour, my favourite colour is JZ blue" My favourite collected visual artist @nelsonmakamo held his first solo exhibition #Blue. Oh and he met with Jay Z. One of my favourite Jay Z verses; "I dream in colour, my favourite colour is JZ blue" pic.twitter.com/9PoVRDIYlk — Vho Moloi (@TshepisoMoloi10) October 18, 2021 "Very proud to see @nelsonmakamo with Jay Z, a legend that inspired many us growing up," shared @realcorneliussa.