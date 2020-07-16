SA artists left spellbound as Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi sings

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi seems to be more and more comfortable with showing off her beautiful singing voice and South African musos just can't get enough. Tunzi posted a video on her Twitter and Instagram pages recently where she sang Andra Day's "Rise Up". On Twitter, the caption read: "Hearts are heavy, anxieties are at an all time high but we will pull through. When you feel like your hands are tied and you are suffocating, I pray you atleast find comfort in hope." it read.

Hearts are heavy, anxieties are at an all time high but we will pull through. When you feel like your hands are tied and you are suffocating, I pray you atleast find comfort in hope.❤🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4ZbrvP35Aj — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) July 2, 2020

On Instagram she wrote: "We will rise up! It may seem and look bleak but it's not over. We can and we will rise up! I brought out all the vabrato today for my Queen @andradaymusic 😃❤".

Tunzi's performed the song with such love and dedication it left many artists in the music industry spell bound.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest and Nadia Nakai commented on Tunzi's singing.

Here's what celebrities had to say:

Cassper Nyovest said : "Power!!!".

Nadia Nakai said: "Everything about you gives me goosebumps".

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung said: "Use all yo talents babe.....winning miss universe shud not be the ceiling ro yo future but the foundation.....the start not the end....u were not born to be mediocre.......ignore whatever voices that want u to downplay yo true potential so that they can e comfortable....ur a force".

Minnie Dlamini-Jones said: "I'm so glad you're singing 😭your voice is incredible more more more please 😍 I remember how shy you got when I asked you about your singing 😍 Shine baby girl".

Amanda Du-Pont said: "Babes go record an album once🔥".

Liesl Laurie said: "Jeeeeeeeez Zozi! I love this song so much and know you’ve given it a new meaning 😭❤️".