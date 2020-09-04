SA celebs to take a plunge in Special Olympic SA to assist needy families

Despite the coronavirus, Special Olympics South Africa has decided to go ahead with their annual Polar Plunge. The fourth edition of the Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday, September 5, at the popular Altitude Beach in Fourways, North of Joburg. This year’s target was 150 committed celebrities and business leaders taking the plunge and this target has now been surpassed. The organisation says they have received an overwhelming response from celebrities and supporters that have committed to taking the plunge into a pool to which 5 tons of ice. “Most celebrities have not only opened their pockets to help feed the less privileged families of our athletes, but over 150 of them have committed to plunging into an icy cold pool of water to drive awareness of this annual fundraiser” said Melanie Ramjee, Deputy Chairperson of Special Olympics South Africa.

She added: “It’s truly humbling when people who themselves have been financially affected by the global pandemic can get involved, That’s the ubuntu I signed up for”.

Due to level 2 restrictions, the event will take place with no spectators but will be live-streamed on Special Olympics South Africa social media platforms.

The focus for this year’s Plunge will be on raising funds for food parcels for Special Olympics athletes and their families that have been left destitute by the coronavirus and lockdown in South Africa.

This year Special Olympics is asking each plunger to commit to at least R250 to feed one family.

They are also urging supporters to come on board and support the food parcel drive. Supporters can donate here.

This year’s list of celebrities taking the plunge include Riky Rick, Gigi Lamayne, Natasha Thahane, Lasizwe, Kim Jayde, Nomuzi Mabena and Reason.

Other plungers include Jason Goliath, Rouge, Bujy, Berita, Proverb, Leanne Dlamini, Khuli Chana, Kay Sibiya, Christopher Jafta, DBN Gogo.

Harmony Katulondi, Lamiez Holzworthy, Nina Hastie, Brenda Mtambo, Jarred Doyle, Kuli Roberts, Wanda Baloyi, Lerato Moloi, DJ Speedsta, Miss Cosmo are some of the local celebs that will be taking part in this great initiative.