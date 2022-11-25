SA fans will miss Sureshnie Rieder as ex-5FM presenter announces move to the US

Former 5FM radio host Sureshnie Rieder shocked her fans and followers with the announcement that she and her young family are emigrating to the US. In a lengthy post shared on her Facebook page, the Durban-born presenter shared the exciting news with her South African fans, assuring them that she will continue to share her new journey with them on social media.

“I’ve been wanting to share this special news officially for a while…This weekend my little family - Leigh and Pavani and I take on a sweet adventure as we emigrate to Arizona, USA,” revealed the star. “We’ve been experiencing the duality of life with so much sadness following the loss of my dad, saying goodbye to family, friends, and colleagues and then experiencing the excitement of new beginnings. “But we walk in grace and gratitude as we take on this absolutely incredible opportunity!”

Rieder also took the opportunity to express her gratitude to South African fans for their unwavering support over the years. “I would like to say a huge thank you to each and every one of you that have been part of my journey and thank you for blessing me in every way... “It’s cheers, for now, and we look forward to bringing our special brand of sunshine to Arizona and I hope you will follow my journey and be part of this new chapter. I hope we keep in touch and I cannot wait to connect with you from the US.”

Judging by the comments on Facebook, Rieder will be sorely missed by many of her fans back home, with many wishing her well on her new journey. ”Congratulations Sureshnie Rieder. SA fans will definitely miss you but will continue to follow your new career on Facebook. Best wishes to you and your family. Bon voyage and safe travels,” wrote Kasturi Govender. “Oh my word Sush! I’m so excited for this new chapter. Wishing you, Leigh and Pavani the very best! ❤️🙏,” expressed Liesl Hefkie.

“All the best Sushi. Wishing you and your family greatness and an amazing adventure,” commented Jabulile Mosete. “All the best to you and your family! Exciting times ahead 🙌 All the best 🙏,” said Neetu Govender. “We love you girlll. Stay safe. Do us proud like you always do.,” added Darrien Luke Samuel.

Marking the 15th year anniversary with her husband Leigh Rieder on November 10, the former SABC news anchor paid sweet tribute to her best friend and lifetime partner, alongside photographs from their wedding in 2007. She shared: “Happy 15 year anniversary @leighrieder Wow …a story that came for friendship and left with LOVE. “Thank you so much for this beautiful journey. I am grateful for so many things when it comes to you. For you I prayed. For this Love I prayed and for our child. We prayed…and received. I love you for every lifetime my boy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sureshnie Rieder (@sureshnierider) In March 2021, Rieder announced her exit from 5FM after 18 years with the station. “I have been part of the 5FM family for 18 years and on Wednesday, I say goodbye. As a kid, my dream was to one day host the World Chart Show and, it came true with me getting to host the 5FM Top40,” said Rieder at the time. “During my 18 years at 5FM I was lucky to host across the platform as a presenter and also a newsreader. Working at 5FM had a far deeper emotional impact on me,” said Rieder in a previous interview with IOL.