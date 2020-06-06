SA honours ‘Gomora’ star Connie Chiume on her 68th birthday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Mzansi is celebrating veteran actress Connie Chiume, best known for her starring role as Mam’Sonto, the township gangster disguised as a shebeen queen in the popular telenovela "Gomora", as she turns 68. Taking to Twitter, the legendary actress posted a black a white image of herself, ready to celebrate her special day, with a caption. “Happy birthday to myself.”



5 June 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🌹



Happy birthday to myself 💐 pic.twitter.com/uNH07DwAo7 — Connie Chiume (@connie_chiume) June 5, 2020

Local celebs took to different social media platforms to pay tribute to the award-winning actress.

Katlego Danke, who plays her riches to rags onscreen daughter on "Gomora", wished Chiume a well.

She said: “Happy birthday to you Mam Connie. May the Lord bless you with many many more joyful years to come.”

Happy birthday to you Mam Connie. May the Lord bless you with many many more joyful years to come. 🙏🏽🎂🎉💕 — KatlegoDanke (@KatlegoDanke) June 5, 2020

“Happy birthday you flawless Queen! May all life’s blessings surround you always. Thank you for sharing your talent and gifts with us. You’re truly amazing,” commented actress Rami Chuene.

Happy birthday you flawless Queen! May all life’s blessings surround you always. Thank you for sharing your talent and gifts with us. You’re truly amazing ❤️ — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) June 5, 2020

“Happy Birthday Mama. have a beautiful day!!!” added Chuene's co-star Zenande Mfenyana.

Happy Birthday Mama 🎉🎊🎁🎂 have a beautiful day!!! — Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) June 5, 2020

"Happy Birthday Mam Connie, we wish you many more years to come...we love you so much,“ the "Gomora" cast shared.

The video has since being deleted.

Fans continued to wish their fave well including Chiume's grandkids.

Happy birthday Mam'Sonto. The King Don FaDa of Gomora... pic.twitter.com/Fl3IMMeruz — Leo Fuba (@leofuba) June 5, 2020