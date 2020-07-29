SA mourns death of veteran actress Candy Moloi

South Africa is mourning the death of legendary actress Candy Moloi. Moloi is best known for her starring role as Vho-Makhadzi on the SABC2 soap opera “Muvhango”. Executive producer and creator of the SABC2 popular soapie Duma Ndlovu confirmed the news of Moloi’s passing to SABC news on Tuesday night. The veteran actress is mother to local actress and television host Lerato Zah. Social media has been filled with an outpouring of support for the family as fans express the heartfelt condolences and pay tribute to the award-winning actress.

“Sad to learn that Sis Candy is no more. Opened doors & broke down walls if necessary to let so many people in the media & marketing industry.

“A wonderful, generous soul. #RIPCandyMoloi,” said legendary talk host Tim Modise.

“Our original Diva! RIP Our Queen... while we mourn ... the heavens are celebrating your red carpeted arrival!

“We love you mama #RIPCandyMoloi,” commented “She is King” star Khabonina Qubeka.

Our original Diva! RIP Our Queen... while we mourn ... the heavens are celebrating your red carpeted arrival !



“Rest in peace Candy Moloi, your contributions to the performance industry will not be forgotten. Condolences to the Moloi family. #RIPCandyMoloi,” commented former DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Rest in peace Candy Moloi, your contributions to the performance industry will not be forgotten.

“Mama Candy was the kindest lady. Always immaculately put together.

“She ran a successful V/O company & very often booked me for jobs & every time she’d tell me a different meaning to my name because she had read up on it . Rest In Peace Mama #RIPCandyMoloi,” commented “Scandal” actress Masasa Mbangeni.

“I'm defeated, my bitso has left us. We called each other bitso on set and out, showing each other nothing but love and appreciation.

“Our conversations will always end with how important it is to take diabetes medication as prescribed.

“Learnt so much from my bitso #RIPCandyMoloiBroken heart,” wrote singer Candy Tsamandebele.

The legendary actress also starred in major productions including “Giyani: Land of The Blood”, “Death of a Queen”, “Ring of Lies”, “Thola” and “Stokvel”.

Meanwhile, Lerato Zah recently paid a moving tribute to her mother, she wrote: “These two beauties beside me are the sovereigns of my heart, the loves of my life and the beats of my heart.

These are my besties... I am because they are. They are love personified. My love for them knows no measures.

“Dear, God please bless them both abundantly for me. ♥️🙏♥️ Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mama (My Queen Candy) 💐👑.”