SA mourns 'Skeem Saam' actor Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The entertainment industry is reeling in shock following the death of veteran actor, radio and theatre legend Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa. The “Skeem Saam” actor died on Tuesday. He was 70. Rapetsoa portrayed the charter of Malome Josias in the popular SABC1 soapie. Taking on social media, family member Matome Rapetsoa confirmed the thespian’s untimely death but did not disclose his cause of death. “It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our father, brother and colleague Mr Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa. “Bra Paul” passed away today at 18:56. May your wonderful soul rest in peace Mokwena,” read a statement on Facebook.

In a brief statement shared on their official social media platforms, Skeem Saam cats members also shared the devastating news.

The message read: “We approach the end of 2020 with heavy hearts!

“Rest In Peace Bra Paul, you will forever be remembered and sorely missed❤. We keep his family in our prayers!”

The year 2020 has been a tough one for the cast and crew of Skeem Saam after losing three of their colleagues in a short of time.

Rapetsoe’s death comes just a few months after that of Karabo “Jazzy” T Mokhubela.

He died in July, just three months after Charles Maja’s death.

Maja played the role of Big Boy Mabitsela on the popular SABC 1 soapie.

Hailed the “king of the airwaves”, tributes continue to pour in on social media as fans and industry colleagues remember and honour Rapetsoa’s contribution in the arts space.

“The legendary, storyteller, writer, king of the airwaves, Ntate Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa passed on... Broken heart 2020 taking as much as it can before bowing out,” wrote “Isono” actress Rami Chuene.

The legendary, storyteller, writer, king of the airwaves, Ntate Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa passed on...💔 2020 taking as much as it can before bowing out. — Rami Chuene🌈![CDATA[]]>🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) December 29, 2020

“He was the patriarch of acting, mogale wa bagale ba TV and Radio industry,“ said Katlego Ramushu.

He was the matriarch of acting, mogale wa bagale ba TV and Radio industry pic.twitter.com/PofzEqcCp9 — Katlego M Ramushu (@katlego_ramushu) December 30, 2020

“I grew up listening to the stories he wrote on a radio. Today I am a writer because of the seed he planted within me. I salute you Qhawe! Rest well baba, rest well,” added another Twitter user @man_brothers.

I grew up listening to the stories he wrote on a radio. Today I am a writer because of the seed he planted within me. I salute you Qhawe! Rest well baba, rest well. pic.twitter.com/YYi47BIGfh — Tall_Man_Brothers (@man_brothers) December 30, 2020

“Back in the days he used to host a show ko Thobela FM bare ke “Fola moya” I never missed it. May he rest in peace, commented