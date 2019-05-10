Bonnie Mbuli. Picture: Instagram

South African actress, businesswoman and television presenter Bonnie Mbuli is breaking boundaries. Mbuli will launch her own beauty range, created in collaboration with Yardley, one of the oldest British cosmetic lines in the world.

The 40-year-old beauty took to social media to share the exciting news, also revealing the beauty range will launch on May 20.

Posting a sneak preview of the Yardley collabo on her Instagram account, the former "Afternoon Expresso" presenter, captioned the video clip: "So excited to share a very special collaboration I’ve been working on for a while now, it’s especially curated with you in mind. Coming soon. #BonnieXYardley #itsyourtime #comehometoyou @yardleylondon_sa"

Speaking to Sunday Indy in an exclusive interview, Mbuli who recently joined the cast of the much anticipated BBC One series called Noughts and Crosses, revealed there are still more projects up her sleeve in 2019.

“There’s always a new path to discover, we don’t all have to travel the same route to get there. I’ve had a really fulfilling career and I’m super proud and grateful for all I’ve achieved. “I’ll also be focusing on my acting; there are some projects cooking which I can’t unveil yet, but let’s just say, this is my year, God has really blessed me,” she told the publication.