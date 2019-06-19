Carmel Fisher and Vivica A Fox & Eric Roberts. Picture: Twitter

Earlier this week, Carmel Fisher announced, through her social media accounts, that she has been cast in "The Wrong Mommy", a Lifetime made-for-TV film, co-produced and starring Vivica A Fox. For those drawing a blank at the name, Fisher rose to fame in e.tv’s once-popular youth daily drama, Backstage. She was cast as Roxanne Campbell, a music student who majored in debauchery.

Viewers loved to hate her.

Of course, with change being inevitable in this ever-evolving world of TV, the show ended.

Fisher resurfaced on e.tv once again - this time as part of an all-girl group named Sizzle in "Rhythm City". It was something along the lines of the 2.0 version of "Backstage". Viewers loved it. More so, as it had some of SA’s most legendary names cast in lead roles.

Then she bagged one of the biggest breaks an up-and-coming actress could ask for - she was named as a contestant in M-Net’s Survivor South Africa: Maldives.

I remember going on a media junket for this instalment. Each journo ended up being paired with one of the contestants ahead of the shoot of the series.

It just so happened that I landed with Fisher. And she was pretty amazing to get to know.

Carmel Fisher. Picture: Supplied

Her easy-going personality belied her passion for acting. And it was only as she reflected on her previous roles that it surfaced with unmistakable conviction. Acting is part of her DNA and being in front of the camera - albeit sans a script - was something the adventurer in her simply couldn’t pass up on.

TV buffs drooled over the hottie on screen.

And that’s another thing about Fisher. She puts in the work at the gym to ensure she frames beautifully from all angles. After all, the camera is said to add 10 pounds.

Carmel Fisher. Picture: Facebook

After the reality show, she returned to TV, this time in a drama as Michelle Jephta in SABC3’s "High Rollers".

Just as she was sinking her claws into the role, life happened. She fell in love, became a mum and moved abroad.

Of course, her calling couldn’t be suppressed. She is back on TV and is sharing the screen with Eric Roberts in the upcoming feature film.

In her post, she wrote: “And then this happens...no one really knows the amount of sacrifice that has gone into the last 2 years.

“Moving country with a toddler, oftentimes (like right now), just the 2 of us in the country, separated from family & friends, missing birthdays, Sunday lunches, spontaneous pop-ins & so much more. Spending hours walking and taking public transport to get to a 10-minute audition, hoping your baby will not be a distraction or deal-breaker in the audition rooms.

“God knows just when to add a sweet surprise, to lift your spirits & remind you you’re doing ok. His timing is always perfect. Keep the faith. Do you best and He’ll do the rest. Premiering July 19th to USA audiences on @lifetimemovies.”

A proud moment for Fisher and SA!