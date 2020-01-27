The world is still reeling in shock following the tragic news of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday.
The basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Giana Bryant along with with seven people died after a helicopter he was flying in crashed in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Bryant was on his way to the academy to coach his daughter when the when a fire broke out in the helicopter and it crashed, killing all nine people on board.
Tributes continue to pour on social media as fans and friends remember the 41-year-old sport star.
"Idols SA" executive producer and and hip-hop star ProVerb paid his last respects to Bryant, he wrote: "Legends are forever."