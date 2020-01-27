SA stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant









Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Picture: AP The world is still reeling in shock following the tragic news of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday. The basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Giana Bryant along with with seven people died after a helicopter he was flying in crashed in Los Angeles on Sunday. Bryant was on his way to the academy to coach his daughter when the when a fire broke out in the helicopter and it crashed, killing all nine people on board. Tributes continue to pour on social media as fans and friends remember the 41-year-old sport star. "Idols SA" executive producer and and hip-hop star ProVerb paid his last respects to Bryant, he wrote: "Legends are forever."

While fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest also expressed his shock at the passing of the NBA superstar, he tweeted: "Just read the saddest news about Kobe Bryant. I was just reading about him and Lebron this morning. RIP to the Legend. Such shocking news. Aowa."

Just read the saddest news about Kobe Bryant. I was just reading about him and Lebron this morning. RIP to the Legend. Such shocking news. Aowa 💔 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 26, 2020

Muso Stogie T also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late icon, he wrote: " Had just made a thread late last year about what Kobe meant to me. This is unreal.""

Had just made a thread late last year about what Kobe meant to me. This is unreal. pic.twitter.com/thgk2MfEKQ — STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) January 26, 2020

Trevor Noah, Boity Thulo, Bonang Matheba, Reason and Gigi Lamayne also expressed their sadness and shock at the loss of Bryant.

Jesus this is heartbreaking. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 26, 2020

Not Kobe 😔 — #NgiyakThanda❤️ #Azania (@ReasonHD) January 26, 2020

Guys! 💔💔💔💔💔😢😢😢😢😢 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) January 26, 2020

Bryant was considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, making 18 All-Star teams during his 20 year career with the LA Lakers, as well as being a first-round pick in the 1996 draft, winning five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and being named the league MVP in 2008.

The Lakers famously retired both of Bryant's jerseys, number 8 and 24, and he is the only player in team history to have received that honour.

Bryant also achieved success in the film world, winning an Oscar for his short film, "Dear Basketball", in 2018.