SA superhero 'SuperMash' still on a mission to combat Covid-19

Prince Mashawana popularly known as SuperMash has recently invented the #SuperMashChallenge to remind Mzansi to keep stay safe and continue taking the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the the coronavirus. The eight-year-old superhero has released the SuperMash Challenge" which is a 30 second dancing and sanitizing challenge where he encourages the general public, especially children to do the challenge and share it with their friends and family. SuperMash believes that this challenge will unite South Africans as he believes that kids can do it with their parents or grandparents, the challenge was released on his Instagram account, this week. Watch the video below:

Commenting on the initiative, he says: "With Youth Month coming up in a couple of weeks, I want to celebrate us as kids and young people with my SuperMash song. Seeing kids like me dancing to the song and sanitizing will build the superhero atmosphere we need now to get through this pandemic."

SuperMash is the country’s first black child fictional superhero, and he’s immediately recognisable for the way he encourages young kids to see themselves as heroes.

In telling stories about how he is facing life’s challenges, SuperMash becomes the reader’s friend, and gives some of his superpowers to them.

"So, whenever anyone puts on the SuperMash costume, their superpowers are unleashed - and the child is better equipped to meet and overcome challenges. Best of all, SuperMash readers learn the true depth of the power within them as they assume personal responsibility, grow emotionally and boost their self-awareness," adds SuperMash.