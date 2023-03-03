SA teen gives Katy Perry an Afrikaans lesson after getting a golden ticket on ‘American Idol’

South African singer Stefan Benz made history when he got Katy Perry to speak Afrikaans on “American Idols”.
A video of Benz’s audition went viral this week when the Johannesburg performer bagged a Golden Ticket from judges Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
In an Instagram post, Benz said: “Never thought I’d be teaching @katyperry and @lukebryan Afrikaans. 🇿🇦 Crazy!! can’t wait to show em what I can do🌷 #SteFANS stand up 🎫🧍♀️🧍🏼@americanidol.”
The video, which went viral, shows Benz singing a line from Brian McKnight’s “One Last Cry”.
Bryan asked Benz: “How do you say you’re going to Hollywood in Afrikaans?”
To which, Benz boldly replied: “Jy gaan Hollywood toe.”
Perry then repeated the line and struck gold with followers when she even had the perfect accent to accompany the Afrikaans attempt.
The 16-year-old told judges that he had moved to Los Angeles to further his music career.
Benz told another publication that auditioning for “American Idol” and then getting a golden ticket and advancing to Hollywood Week felt like a big step in the right direction.
Proud South Africans rallied behind Benz and cheered him on in the comments section.
sivngesi wrote: “Love this for you! Proud of you!”
teesteyn wrote: “Katy got the ‘g’ of ‘gaan’ right. Didnt expect that.”
juneshirfish wrote: “OUR BOYTJIE GAAN HOLLYWOOD TOE!!! Congratulations! Hugs from Cape Town, South Africa!”
antshots wrote: “🔥🔥🔥🔥well done ... All your hard work is really showing how great people are from sa boi ... Well done bud !!! Make us all proud buddy.”
nash_dez_88 wrote: “Man I am a True Believer I cannot wait for more to come I swear you got one amazing voice it’s so raw and talented. Man I’ll be rooting for you all the way #SteFANS let’s freaking go.”