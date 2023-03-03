Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

SA teen gives Katy Perry an Afrikaans lesson after getting a golden ticket on ‘American Idol’

Stefan Benz. Picture: Instagram

Stefan Benz. Picture: Instagram

Published Mar 3, 2023

Share

South African singer Stefan Benz made history when he got Katy Perry to speak Afrikaans on “American Idols”.

A video of Benz’s audition went viral this week when the Johannesburg performer bagged a Golden Ticket from judges Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

In an Instagram post, Benz said: “Never thought I’d be teaching @katyperry and @lukebryan Afrikaans. 🇿🇦 Crazy!! can’t wait to show em what I can do🌷 #SteFANS stand up 🎫🧍‍♀️🧍🏼@americanidol.”

The video, which went viral, shows Benz singing a line from Brian McKnight’s “One Last Cry”.

Bryan asked Benz: “How do you say you’re going to Hollywood in Afrikaans?”

More on this

To which, Benz boldly replied: “Jy gaan Hollywood toe.”

Perry then repeated the line and struck gold with followers when she even had the perfect accent to accompany the Afrikaans attempt.

The 16-year-old told judges that he had moved to Los Angeles to further his music career.

Benz told another publication that auditioning for “American Idol” and then getting a golden ticket and advancing to Hollywood Week felt like a big step in the right direction.

Proud South Africans rallied behind Benz and cheered him on in the comments section.

sivngesi wrote: “Love this for you! Proud of you!”

teesteyn wrote: “Katy got the ‘g’ of ‘gaan’ right. Didnt expect that.”

juneshirfish wrote: “OUR BOYTJIE GAAN HOLLYWOOD TOE!!! Congratulations! Hugs from Cape Town, South Africa!”

antshots wrote: “🔥🔥🔥🔥well done ... All your hard work is really showing how great people are from sa boi ... Well done bud !!! Make us all proud buddy.”

nash_dez_88 wrote: “Man I am a True Believer I cannot wait for more to come I swear you got one amazing voice it’s so raw and talented. Man I’ll be rooting for you all the way #SteFANS let’s freaking go.”

Related Topics:

AC MilanUnited StatesJohannesburgSouth African EntertainmentViralArtistsTV ShowsHollywood

Share

Recent stories by:

Venecia Valentine