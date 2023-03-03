SA teen gives Katy Perry an Afrikaans lesson after getting a golden ticket on ‘American Idol’

South African singer Stefan Benz made history when he got Katy Perry to speak Afrikaans on “American Idols”. A video of Benz’s audition went viral this week when the Johannesburg performer bagged a Golden Ticket from judges Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

In an Instagram post, Benz said: “Never thought I’d be teaching @katyperry and @lukebryan Afrikaans. 🇿🇦 Crazy!! can’t wait to show em what I can do🌷 #SteFANS stand up 🎫🧍‍♀️🧍🏼@americanidol.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefan Benz (@stefanbenzofficial) The video, which went viral, shows Benz singing a line from Brian McKnight’s “One Last Cry”. Bryan asked Benz: “How do you say you’re going to Hollywood in Afrikaans?”

To which, Benz boldly replied: “Jy gaan Hollywood toe.” Perry then repeated the line and struck gold with followers when she even had the perfect accent to accompany the Afrikaans attempt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefan Benz Updates (@stefanbenzupdates) The 16-year-old told judges that he had moved to Los Angeles to further his music career.

Benz told another publication that auditioning for “American Idol” and then getting a golden ticket and advancing to Hollywood Week felt like a big step in the right direction. Proud South Africans rallied behind Benz and cheered him on in the comments section. sivngesi wrote: “Love this for you! Proud of you!”

teesteyn wrote: “Katy got the ‘g’ of ‘gaan’ right. Didnt expect that.” juneshirfish wrote: “OUR BOYTJIE GAAN HOLLYWOOD TOE!!! Congratulations! Hugs from Cape Town, South Africa!” antshots wrote: “🔥🔥🔥🔥well done ... All your hard work is really showing how great people are from sa boi ... Well done bud !!! Make us all proud buddy.”