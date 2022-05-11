SA TikTok star Moghelingz wins Content Creator of the Year award

If you’re one of the people who spend hours on TikTok then there’s no way you could’ve missed Moghelingz. TikTok rising Banele Ndaba aka Moghelingz is the next big thing.

With over a million followers on TikTok, the content creator is indeed a superstar. Famous for making skits, Moghelingz’s content is relatable. The Standerton-born star usually makes content about everyday stories, reminiscing about the childhood of an average black South African. For example, one of her most viral videos was when she mimicked how school kids used to behave when they were involved in a fight. That video is sitting on 4.1 million views.

Moghelingz was named Content Creator of the Year at the Clout Africa Awards 2022, virtually broadcast from Nigeria on May 2. Hosted by musician and broadcaster VJ Adams and reality TV star Tolani Baj, this year’s awards explored the Raise the Underground theme. “Clout Africa Awards is about raising the underground and bringing you the hottest music award show in Africa where the fans are in control.

