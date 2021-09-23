SA tweeps surprised as Nadia Nakai's ex Vic Mensa shows off new bae in video
American rapper Vic Mensa showing off his new bae in a short clip for his new single “The Taste” left SA tweeps in a state if shock.
In case you missed it, Vic and local rapper Nadia Nakai linked up when he sent her a direct message on Instagram and they later took the conversation to WhatsApp, worked on a song together and then met in Ghana the first time where they shot the music video for “Practice”.
Earlier this year in an interview with Slikour, Nadia spoke of the struggles of being in a long-distance relationship and how they made it work.
“I never would have considered a long-distance relationship if it wasn't with him. I can never trust him fully because a man is a man ... he’s used to not having a sexual relationship with someone for years because he did that at a time in his life where he needed to ... I know how hard it is to be in a long-distance relationship and I know that there’s a chance that he might be hooking up with someone else, I must just never find out.
“I feel like our connection has been so strong, and so amazing and so exciting and informative ... I like the fact that I’m dating someone from whom I can learn from,” she said.
However, last month the “Bragga“ hitmaker revealed on “Drink Or Tell The Truth” with Lasizwe Dambuza that she and Vic’s relationship had come to an end.
When asked by Lasizwe if she would have kids with her ex-boyfriend, Bandile Mbere of Major League DJz or her current boyfriend Vic Mensa, Nadia said that they had broken up.
“I’d have to say Vic, definitely Vic Mensa,” when asked long they were dating, Nadia replied saying: “We broke up, but it's fine, it doesn’t matter.”
Since then the “Practice” music video has been either made private or deleted from her YouTube.
The “U Mad“ rapper debuted what many are assuming is his new bae in his ”The Taste” music video featuring BJ The Chicago Kid and Papi Beatz on Wednesday, and South Africans are shook at how quickly he moved on.
