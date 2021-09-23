SA tweeps surprised as Nadia Nakai's ex Vic Mensa shows off new bae in video

American rapper Vic Mensa showing off his new bae in a short clip for his new single “The Taste” left SA tweeps in a state if shock. In case you missed it, Vic and local rapper Nadia Nakai linked up when he sent her a direct message on Instagram and they later took the conversation to WhatsApp, worked on a song together and then met in Ghana the first time where they shot the music video for “Practice”.

Earlier this year in an interview with Slikour, Nadia spoke of the struggles of being in a long-distance relationship and how they made it work. “I never would have considered a long-distance relationship if it wasn't with him. I can never trust him fully because a man is a man ... he’s used to not having a sexual relationship with someone for years because he did that at a time in his life where he needed to ... I know how hard it is to be in a long-distance relationship and I know that there’s a chance that he might be hooking up with someone else, I must just never find out. “I feel like our connection has been so strong, and so amazing and so exciting and informative ... I like the fact that I’m dating someone from whom I can learn from,” she said.