SABC confirm Metro FM presenter ‘Lootlove’ was unscheduled from her programme

The SABC has responded to media queries regarding the alleged suspension of two Metro FM presenters. Over the weekend, allegations swirled on X, formerly Twitter, that radio presenters Luthando “Lootlove” Shosha and Lamiez Holworthy had been suspended for attending ANC rallies during the election campaign season.

Mmoni Seapolelo, SABC Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing, in response to queries from IOL Entertainment, confirmed that Shosha, who co-hosts the Touch Down with Tbo Touch, had been unscheduled from her programme, but would be back on-air on Monday. Seapolelo did not divulge as to why Shosha was unscheduled, but added that hosting of political rallies and/or public association with political parties, goes against the SABC's editorial policy. “The SABC can confirm that METRO FM on-air presenter Luthando “Lootlove” Shosha was unscheduled from her programme, but will be back on-air today.

“The SABC is not at liberty to go into the details of the matter concerning the individual, except to say that hosting of political rallies and/or public association with political parties, goes against the SABC's editorial policy which is a public document.” Seapolelo confirmed that Holworthy, who hosts ‘Penthouse Sessions’ with Lulo Cafe on Saturdays, had not been suspended or unscheduled. “In regards to Lamiez Holworthy, she is not on suspension or unscheduled for any matter.”