SABC refutes reports about Tbo Touch's R480k salary offer

The SABC has refuted claims that the public broadcaster is willing to part with nearly half a million each month just to have Thabo ‘Tbo Touch’ Molefe return to Metro FM. In a statement issued to IOL Entertainment on Monday, the SABC rejected reports that Molefe would be earning such an exorbitant salary as misleading and incorrect.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) refutes the claims made in yesterday’s Sunday World article titled ‘Metro FM gets Tbo Touch back at R480 000 per month,''' read the statement. “The SABC’s GCEO does not get involved in line up negotiations, as that is the job of programme managers and business managers. In addition, the SABC does not pay car allowances and other fringe benefits to freelancers. “The SABC’s radio stations are guided by EXCO approved standardized freelance rates, which would not see anyone earning even half of the amount quoted in the newspaper.

“Lastly, independent contractors do not get involved in soliciting sales and sponsorship, as the SABC does not have a commission scheme that covers individuals outside of sales staff.” Sunday World had reported that Molefe was set to make his return to Metro FM after leaving the radio station six years ago. It said Molefe had scored himself an afternoon drive show that came with a whopping R480 000 pay cheque.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to the publication, Molefe was approached by SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe last year, who allegedly appealed to him to return to the station. “Touch had initially wanted a R1-million salary per month but Madoda told him there was no way in hell they could afford to pay him such an amount. They then settled at R480 000 per month,” reported the Sunday World. “Madoda has been chasing after Touch’s signature for almost a year now. Touch agreed to go back to the station on condition that he gets his afternoon drive show back and the SABC obliged. They settled on R480 000 salary per month.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Touch is not only going to host his show there, but as part of his agreement, he would also go and find advertisers and sponsors for his show and for the station. That is why R30 000 of that package is for a car allowance.” Molefe handed in his resignation in June 2016 after being with the station for 11 years. The controversial radio jock was suspended after allegedly refusing to read an advert that reportedly cost the SABC millions at the time.

Story continues below Advertisment

In his resignation letter seen by IOL Lifestyle, the star insisted that there was no bad blood between him and the SABC. “Please accept this letter as my formal resignation from Metro FM,” it said. “After 11 years of professional radio and a great journey, I want to take this opportunity to thank SABC for the time and efforts in building my radio and TV career.

“I pride myself to be counted among a great team of broadcasters that has graced this corporation. I will forever be grateful for all the lessons and accomplishments Metro FM has afforded me. “I wish to leave Metro FM on good terms with no animosity within 30 days of this submission. “I wish management well and best in all they pursue.”