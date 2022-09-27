SABC responds to struggling actor Vusi Thanda's public plea for assistance

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has responded to veteran actor Vusi Thanda’s public appeal for financial assistance in a viral video that caused a social media uproar last week. In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, the SABC’s Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing Gugu Ntuli said Thanda is not owed any compensation by the public broadcaster.

“The SABC can confirm that our records show that we are up to date with submitted payments for repeat fees in regards to Mr Vusi Thanda,” said Ntuli. “It must also be noted that ‘Emzini Wezinsizwa’ was last broadcast on SABC 1 two years ago, and any claims for the last repeat for Mr Thanda have been settled.” In her statement, Ntuli stated that the “SABC empathises with the plight of Mr Thanda” and therefore encouraged him to contact the public broadcaster directly for any outstanding fees that may be due to him.

“In terms of repeat fee payments, it must be noted that actors need to submit claims in order for the SABC to make payment. If no claim is submitted, the SABC would not be in a position to process as there would be no record of a claim,” added Ntuli. This comes after the former “The Queen” actor was seen in a video clip asking for with donations. “I am Vusumzi A Thanda, and I bank with Capitec. I would like to thank all those who listened to my message and acted on it. May you do the same to other people as well. This is my bank card with my account number,” Thanda said in the video.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, the Eastern-Cape born star confirmed that he is going through financial challenges, adding that his rent was in arrears, and as a result, he was on the verge of being evicted from his flat. “Tuesday this week, I was sitting on my bed when a hard knock came on my door. When I opened the door, it was the owners of this flat. They told me they have come to throw me out,” he said. “I went to son’s school, and they said ‘we don’t want your child here, not without the money’. Then I knew I had to do something. I then bumped into this lady that helped me, and she said, let me go to the Arts and Culture (Department of Arts and Culture), but they were not willing to help me.

