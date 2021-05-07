SABC’s Sibongile Mtyali takes reins as new Kaya FM MD

Metro FM’s station manager and acting general manager for SABC Radio, Sibongile Mtyali, is shifting gears as she joins commercial radio station Kaya FM as the new managing director.

Mtyali’s appointment comes after the former MD, Greg Maloka’s resignation, in December 2020, amid allegations of financial misconduct and sexual harassment.

Commenting on her appointment, Mtyali says: “I am honoured to be joining the Kaya 959 family as the managing director; my appreciation goes to the Board of Directors, management, staff and all Kaya 959 listeners.

She adds: “I look forward to adding value in driving the growth of our market share and financial sustainability. My focus will also be on the Kaya 959 values and its culture as strong pillars of our growth strategy.”

Mtyali has 27 years’ experience in radio management, most of which was at senior and executive levels within the SABC group.

She currently holds dual roles as station manager for Metro FM and acting general manager for SABC (Radio).

Her depth of experience and vast industry knowledge has seen her successfully lead turnaround and business recovery strategies for a wide range of radio stations including Radio 2000, Motsweding FM and Thobela FM.

Her previous roles include being a programme manager and executive producer for SABC.

“We are thrilled to have Sibongile Mtyali join the Kaya 959 family, she brings a wealth of experience in the media industry having held various management and executive roles in a number of radio stations,” commented Neliswa Booi, Kaya 959 non-executive director.

She continued: “Having completed the strategy renewal process, Kaya 959 is on its growth trajectory, focusing strongly on its customers, its people, governance, leadership and our culture as some of the key drivers of our journey.

“Ms Mtyali has a proven track record in nurturing, which ultimately builds strong teams who thrive in delivering good results for the organisations.

“Her passion for transformation, inclusivity and her impeccable relevant experience resonated strongly with the Board, thus making her a natural fit for our growing radio station,” concluded Booi.