Sade Giliberti labelled ‘global icon’ following her TV comeback in the UK

Former child star and award-winning TV presenter, Sade Giliberti made her return to the small screens with a new TV show in the UK. The former YoTV star is hosting the lifestyle show, “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere”, alongside TikTok star and TV host, Niall Gray. “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” shines a spotlight on arts, culture and music and does so from the millennials perspective. Taking to social media this week, the star shared the exciting news and a snippet of the new show. She wrote: “Remind them of what you can do. Showcase yourself. Let them see you 📺.

"This is my forever happy place - being on set and adding in that 'Sade Giliberti' quirk to any show I do 😎”

She added:” Shout-out to the whole #its5oclocksomewhere.tv team 💯 and #niallgray & #venuslibido who are both featured in these clips 🙃”

Following the big announcement, the South African born star, who is now based in London, received heaps of praise with fans hailing her as a global icon, while others reminded her that she’s still Mzansi’s most loved television personality.

Below are a few of the fans reactions on social media.

“No man! Sade skips a country and still thrashes it anywhere she goes. Global icon? Standard procedure? Who are we to even question? It's the audacity for this greatness for me,” commented Kyle Clark.

“Been a big fan since you started...This makes me so happy. Show them flames, baby,” wrote Salamina Mosese.

“The confidence! The skill! The energy!! Agh, you have always just been so talented,” added Sylly Syl.

“Love it...it's really what you were made for and you do it amazingly well,” said Tema Hlubi.

“You were born for this…,” added David Msomi.

Giliberti has been in the limelight since she was seven years old. She became a household name when she started presenting a South African youth and children's' lifestyle show YoTV on SABC 1.

She later worked behind the scenes, producing and writing for the show.

After leaving YoTV in 2007, Giliberti joined the local version of the international hit reality dance series, “So You Think You Can Dance.”

In 2010, she came fourth in the third season of M-Net’s ‘’Survivor South Africa: Santa Carolina” winning a whopping R125 000 for Childline, a non-profit organisation which helps to protect children from violence, also advocating for children's rights in South Africa.

Since moving to London in 2015, the star has worked on different productions as an actress, content producer and presenter.

Giliberti recently revealed that she is an advocate for mental health and wellness and does her bit in the battle for equality and representation for all LGBTQI+ humans and ethnic minorities.