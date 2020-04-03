Salamina Mosese hits back at trolls following her lockdown comment
This lockdown was never meant to be comfortable.— Salamina Mosese (@salaminaM) April 2, 2020
Now our leaders are trying to appease too many parties. Its going to cost all of us dearly.
Easy to tweet this when you fridge is full.— 🐊Malome_Tsar🇿🇦 (@TsarSutoloka) April 2, 2020
You expect people to lock themselves in their shacks with nothing to eat?— Pleshido 🇿🇦 (@pleshido_sp) April 2, 2020
You need to get down of that high horse.
You are talking from rich point of view...thina lower class siyazibulela ezinceba...coz siyasokola...we will be killed yindlala before anything else...I salute our government— Lungie (@Lungie25584864) April 2, 2020
Tsek.— Salamina Mosese (@salaminaM) April 2, 2020
Your response says alot about your thinking capacity.— Pleshido 🇿🇦 (@pleshido_sp) April 2, 2020
Easy folks, We can have healthy discourse without getting personal. And we can also disagree without the need to get angry. We all tweet our opinions on here. And everyone is entitled to have theirs.— Salamina Mosese (@salaminaM) April 2, 2020
Thank you to all of you who have watched @babymamasfilm on #Netflix! We appreciate your support and all the incredible messages that we have been getting on the socials. 👏🏾🙏🏾👊🏾🤗❤😘 . . This is a #throwback pic to our New York premiere at the New York African film fesival in May 2018. #throwbackthursday #wemadeafilm #babymamasfilm #newyork #filmmaking #throwbacks #filmproducer #sorelemedia #actress #mamaweareonnetflix
