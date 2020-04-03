Salamina Mosese hits back at trolls following her lockdown comment

South African actress and filmmaker Salamina Mosese weighed in on the government relaxing lockdown laws, stating that the consequences will be "costly" to the nation.

Only one week into the 21-day lockdown, the government started to review certain regulations such as Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula’s recent decision to increase the taxi capacity to 70% and now the Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel’s decision to allow informal traders and hawkers to trade again.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the “Baby Mamas” star wrote: “This lockdown was never meant to be comfortable. Now our leaders are trying to appease too many parties. It’s going to cost all of us dearly.”

This lockdown was never meant to be comfortable.

While many shared Mosese’s sentiments, others came out, guns blazing, accusing the star of speaking from a place of privilege.

You expect people to lock themselves in their shacks with nothing to eat?



Hitting back, Mosese replied: "Tsek.

"Your response says alot about your thinking capacity," responded @pleshido_sp.

To which Mosese clapped back and said: "I wasn't trying to please u or impress u. Your opinion of me, means absolutely nothing to me.

Following the heated twar, the "Abo Mzala" star reminded tweeps that it's okay to disagree with other people's opinions without hurling insults. S





he wrote: "Easy folks, We can have healthy discourse without getting personal. And we can also disagree without the need to get angry. We all tweet our opinions on here. And everyone is entitled to have theirs."

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram this week Mosese expressed her gratitude to all the fans who have streamed "Baby Mamas" on Netflix, the film she produced with alongside friend, actress and director Stephina Zwane.





The film which stars likes of Dineo Ranaka, Thembisa Mdoda, Sthembiso Khoza and Jonathan Boynton-Lee premiered at the New York African film festival 2018.





She wrote:"Thank you to all of you who have watched @babymamasfilm on #Netflix! We appreciate your support and all the incredible messages that we have been getting on the socials."



