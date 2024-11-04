Samas slammed over Arthur Mafokate and Cici performance as hypocrisy debate rages over Chris Brown concert and GBV

Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate took to the stage alongside singer Chomee at the SA Music Awards (Samas), delivering a nostalgic and energetic performance that left many in the audience feeling reminiscent. While the performance may have been nostalgic for some, it was triggering for musician Cici, who performed before the Kwaito artist, posting broken hearts on social media. Others called out South Africans for supposed double standards over gender-based violence and the Chris Brown concert issue.

However, by contrast, Arthur Mafokate was never found guilty of abuse or assault, but Chris Brown was on more than one occasion. Arthur and Cici’s complicated past made the back-to-back performances more significant as it reminded many about the former couple’s violent past in 2018, where Cici accused the kwaito hitmaker of abuse, however, Mafokate was acquitted in court. Back in 2018, Mafokate had been accused of dragging Cici, whose real name is Busisiwe Twala, along the street in his car while she clung to the door handle, resulting in serious injuries.

In 2019, after a trial which lasted over two years, the Midrand Magistrate’s Court acquitted Mafokate of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charges and found that Cici had herself to blame because she carried on holding onto the door handle, instead of letting go. The traumatic incident required Cici to undergo pelvic replacement surgery and left her with lasting emotional scars. A clip of the SAMAs performance went viral on X, and netizens quickly pointed out the hypocrisy in the public's reaction.

Many noted that while Chris Brown has faced intense backlash and boycotts over his violent past, they questioned why Arthur received a warm welcome, with people dancing and celebrating during his performance. Women For Change, a non-profit organisation advocating against gender-based violence and femicide, was also drawn into the debate, facing accusations of hypocrisy after calling for a boycott of Chris Brown’s upcoming South African concert due to his history of abuse. But it is important to distinguish between Arthur and Chris Brown, as the latter was accused and never found guilty of abuse or assault, while Chris Brown did plead guilty on more than one occasion.

@womenforchange5 why are you silent on an abuser performing last night? Cici is a victim that deserves to be supported by you guys too — Ntombi (@Zeeiigh2020) November 3, 2024 The SAMAs were also criticised for having the two artists perform at the same event, despite their troubled history. X user @thabisomoyo commented: “Hawu, the double standards. Not y'all dancing and singing with Arthur Mofokate, who allegedly beat up Cici to the point that she had to learn how to walk again, yet y'all want to cancel Chris Brown.”

There is no evidence Mafokate beat up Cici. Hawu the double standards, not y'all dancing and singing with Arthur Mofokate who allegedly beat up Cici to the point that she had to learn how to walk again yet y'all want to cancel Chris Brown. https://t.co/FRaYVPvl5K — Thabiso M. (@thabisomoyo__) November 3, 2024

@Boogymaboi wrote: “Having Cici and Mr999 at the same event and on the same stage after everything she says happened, I think it was very cruel of the SAMAs.” Having Cici and Mr999 at the same event and stage after everything she says happened I think was very cruel of the SAMAs… — Warm Facts (@boogymaboi) November 3, 2024 Twala took to X, responding not with words but with broken heart emojis.

Her timeline is also filled with reposts from X users calling out the hypocrisy.

@MsRebrand wrote: “You know what is sad? To see all your work undone. You are the only person who stood against that man when others tried and failed. “You gave up everything and stood on your principles. You did not deserve that betrayal, Cici. Everyone who participated failed you! I’m sorry.” You know what is sad? To see all your work undone. You are the only person that stood against that man when others tried and failed. You gave up everything and stood on your principle. You did not deserve that betrayal Cici. Everyone who participated failed you! I'm sorry ♥️ https://t.co/URy2NWQzs1