Samkelo Ndlovu dragged for allegedly not ‘paying’ a DJ his fees

Actress Samkelo Ndlovu has shut down claims she owes a DJ money, but that did not stop social media users from dragging her. It all started last week when the DJ took to social media claiming that the former “Rhythm City” actress didn't pay him for a gig that they worked on, urging her to pay the R12k she allegedly owes him.

“The venue paid out, and she used the money without telling me, and now she’s avoiding my texts and calls,” claimed Lesidi, The DJ. pic.twitter.com/MR989wjk7z — LESEDITHEDJ (@Lesedithedj) August 27, 2021 In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Samkelo cleared the air over the allegations. “I never owed him R12,000. He's never cost that much in his life.

Maybe in the future. It was him plus three other DJs. I've paid those DJs. Fully,” she claimed. She also posted a number of pictures to her story, showing that she is not worried about the claims. Samkelo Ndlovu flexing without paying the Dj💀💀 pic.twitter.com/oJ3hUZRsty — knife-edge follower (@elton_newton) September 3, 2021 Her post and responses to the DJ irked many social media users who labelled her a meanie and toxic.

See below: I really hope Samkelo Ndlovu’s days come very soon because this is disgusting behavior.



It’s an unpleasant way to show stupidity and a repulsive attitude.



Which brand would want to work with such a person? pic.twitter.com/I4Oue3Ap9k — Mosh (@_DJMosh) September 3, 2021 #Samkelo Ndlovu is toxic. Rhythm City messed up her mind. pic.twitter.com/g8ViKYfPjm — L. Sojini (@lungstagangsta) September 4, 2021 I’ll say this again, Samkelo Ndlovu is wicked. — joy. (@joyofsaint1) September 4, 2021 If Samkelo Ndlovu continues to treat people like this she aint going nowhere with her career. Kusemhlabeni la!! — Ntombenhle Nicolette Mqwathi (@Enhle_87) September 4, 2021 Samkelo Ndlovu doesn’t have the talent that her arrogance is pushing so all of this is quite cringe. — Pali🌸 (@Palesa_Dwaba) September 3, 2021 In December last year, the actress-turned-singer made headlines when she threatened fellow musician, Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena on Twitter. She accused Moozlie of spilling a drink on her and then running away.

In a string of tweets that saw her reach the top of the trends list, the actress said the incident happened at Altitude Beach Club in Fourways, Johannesburg. She said after she had performed her new single, Intoyami, Moozlie “felt some type of way”. Ndlovu started off by asking her followers to wake Mabena up, tweeting: “Someone wake @nomoozlie up!!! I’ve unblocked her, tell her to unblock me back so we can chat. She threw a drink at me last night and then ran away. I’m giving her the opportunity to apologize before I find her size 12-13 Ass”.

Speaking to Ms Cosmo in the latest episode of POPradio, Moozlie set the record straight on the allegations that she had run away from Samkelo instead of fighting back. “I didn't run away… “I was wearing sparkly stiletto platforms, the highest heels…