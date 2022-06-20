Samthing Soweto opens up about his battle with depression

Singer and songwriter Samthing Soweto has added to a long list of South African stars, including Simphiwe Dana, Gigi Lamayne, Lalla Hirayama, AKA and Nina Hastie, who over the years have opened up about their struggles with mental health. Taking to Twitter recently, the “Akulaleki” hitmaker admitted that he was suffering from depression.

He wrote: “I’m sorry for the silences. I thought I was wack but today I only discovered how dope I am. #depression.” I’m sorry for the silences. I thought I was wack but today I only discovered how dope I am. #depression — Samkelo (@samthingsoweto) June 17, 2022 Fans and industry friends including Black Coffee, Gigi Lamayne, Shudufhadzo Musida, Khutso Theledi and Bridget Masinga expressed love and support for the star. The award-winning muso recently caused a social stir with a snap of him sporting a slimmer frame, raising health concerns among his fans.

In a video clip posted on social media, the 34-year-old admitted that he, like many others, had been experiencing challenges in recent times. “I just want to address the recent posts about my weight. You’re not wrong, I am going through a lot. I want just want to thank everyone who has sent a prayer ... who sent loving messages and support, I really appreciate it,” he said. “But then again, you are also not right, I'm not dying … I'm not sick either.”

The star went on to explain that he has changed his lifestyle by eating clean and doing exercises as well. “All these new habits transformed my image, hence I look slightly different,” he added. He also to thanked his fans for their love and support.

“I am going through a lot. But there are certain things I will not be able to address on social media because they are personal. “I feel like the concerns and the love are what we as artists need right now because we sometimes feel like the public forgets about us. “But one thing I want to emphasise is that whatever I’m going through is not unique, it’s in fact what most people are going through at the moment,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samthing Soweto 🇿🇦 (@samthingsoweto) In September last year, local rapper AKA revealed to his fans that he was diagnosed with clinical depression. The star said at the time that he was placed on medication to treat his condition. He shared a picture of a bottle of the medication, Wellburtin XL, that was prescribed for him.