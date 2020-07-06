Sarah Langa shuts down claims that she is beefing with Mihlali Ndamase
Socialite and social media influencer Sarah Langa has hit back at suggestions that she is feuding with YouTube star and fellow influencer Mihlali Ndamase after the duo posted similar pictures on social media last week.
Mihlali was the talk of the town last week when she posted a video of herself walking away from a private jet.
As soon as social media users caught their breath, Sarah came and snatched all the weaves with a similar snap next to a helicopter.
The posts led to many claiming there was “beef” between the socialites, and that they were trying to “outdo each other”.
Sarah hit back at the claims, saying nothing could be further from the truth. She explained that the pair were actually working together at the shoot where the snaps were taken.
“Y'all are so weird. Mihlali and I were at the same shoot yesterday. We both posted BTS videos of the shoot and now y'all are creating weird scenarios trying to create beef that will never exist,” she said.
She added that critics were just being negative, and said not everything was a competition.
“Eww, y'all are so negative. Not all women are driven by toxic competitiveness. What a joke.”
Yall are so weird, Mihlali and I were at the same shoot yesterday, we both posted BTS videos of the shoot and now yall are creating weird scenarios trying to create beef that will never exist. Eww yall are so negative, not all women are driven by toxic competitiveness. Wat a joke— Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga) July 3, 2020