SA’s former ‘The Bachelor’ star Lee Thompson in rehab following homeless stint

Former rugby player, model and reality TV star Lee Thompson made headlines a few years ago as M-Net’s first bachelor on reality dating show, “The Bachelor SA”. South Africans were hooked on Thompson’s incredible looks, chiselled physique and charm.

But his fame and fortune seems to have been short-lived since starring on the show in 2019. In a recent report by online publication Channel 24, it was revealed that Thompson was spotted last week living in a homeless shelter called Safe Space in Cape Town. However, since then the former Sharks player has been rescued by his family and friends and is now in a rehabilitation centre in Gauteng. The publication said that this was Thompson’s second visit to the rehab.

Speak to the publication, a friend said: “His mom wasn't aware that things got so bad again. Lee is good with hiding and pretending that everything’s okay. I hope this lasts and that this is now his rock bottom.” Prior to receiving help, Thompson was evicted from a guest house in Buitenkant Street that he had rented for R300 a night since March. It was alleged that Thompson caused damage and chaos, leaving dirt in his wake from condoms and liquor bottles to a fire that was made in one of the rooms.

Thompson, however, continued to keep up appearances on Instagram. His most recent post, a video was shared just five days ago. The caption read: “Winter Gear = sorted! 🙋‍♂️ _ #wintergear #sportsmanswarehouse #winterclothing #firstascent #outdoors.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 𝗟![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗘 𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗛![CDATA[]]>𝗢![CDATA[]]>𝗠![CDATA[]]>𝗣![CDATA[]]>𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗢![CDATA[]]>𝗡 (@leethompson52) Many of his followers didn’t seem to empathise with the fallen star and called him the South African “Tinder Swindler”, implying that he had scammed thousands of people for money. In 2020, Thompson said that he was releasing a book, “The Truth Behind The Rose”, were he was meant to open up about the good, the bad and the ugly truth of reality TV. Fans pre-ordered the book through the link Thompson shared at the time, but the book was never published and fans were never refunded.

