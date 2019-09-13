Nasty C might sound nasty in name, but his music has earned him a BET nomination. Picture: Supplied.

BET International has announced the launch of a new category to honour artists from around the world during the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2019. Artists from Africa, Europe and Canada will compete for the Best International Flow Category during the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

This year’s nominees for the Best International Flow category include some of Africa’s most trailblazing acts. Representing South Africa is rapper, song writer and producer Nasty C. Awarding winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and globally acclaimed Nigerian rapper and songwriter Falz rounds up the list of African nominees.

They are set to compete with internationally recognised singer-songwriter Tory Lanez (Canada), hip hop artist and grime OG Ghetts (UK), rapper/singer Little Simz (UK) and rapper/singer Kalash (France) for the award.

Alex Okosi, executive vice president and managing director, BET International and Viacom International Media Networks Africa, said, “We are excited to announce the first ever BET 'Hip Hop Awards' Best International Flow Category with such diverse nominees. The award will be presented on-stage during the live broadcast, confirming BET’s commitment to recognizing the influence of international artists globally. I believe that opportunities like the BET 'Hip Hop Awards' position international artists for global success long after the winners are announced."

The announcement of the Best International Flow category is the latest move by BET International to recognise the growing appeal of artists from around the world.

The BET Hip Hop Awards will return to Atlanta, Georgia where the winner will be announced during the global broadcast on Saturday, October 5. The awards will air on BET Africa (DSTV channel 129) on October 9 at 7pm CAT.