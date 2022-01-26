Save your R20k, Drake isn’t performing at Konka

Despite the excitement all over social media, Konka in Soweto have dismissed rumours that Canadian rapper Drake will be performing live at their venue in March. This comes after an initial post on a fake Konka Soweto Facebook page, which posted that they were hosting the “event of the year” by bringing Drake to perform live in Mzansi on March 10, and entrance fees were R20 000 per person for a general pass and R30 000 for a VIP pass.

Fans where ready to sell a kidney to watch the Hotline Bling hitmaker perform. One fan commented: “Anybody know any black market sites. My friend is selling a kidney so we'd both attend”. While another said: “Maybe I should just give up on paying Lobola and attend this event 🤔🤔”.

On Twitter, the official Konka Soweto account, which boasts more than 76K followers, dismissed the fake news by posting a scam alert, but gave Drake fans a glimmer of hope by saying “Mara one day is one day”. Scram Alert !! 🚨 Fake News ‼️ Mara one day is one day 😅🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/VZHEvREk3h — KONKA Soweto (@KonkaSoweto) January 25, 2022 Reacting to the news, one tweep wrote: “You guys might as well do it once the poster is out already”. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣u guys might aswell do it once the poster is out already pic.twitter.com/8NryM3eMmX — MR DICK (@kabelodick) January 25, 2022 Another wrote: “I was ready to sell my heart, be ndizo phefumla ngexeba”.