Sbahle Mpisane admits to being shocked at Andile marrying Tamia Louw in leaked voice notes

After coming out aggressively at Sithelo Shozi in defence of her brother Andile Mpisane, leaked voice messages from Sbahle Mpisane seem to indicate that she too was blind-sided by him.
Earlier in the week, Mpisane made an appearance on Musa Khawula's Twitter Space to express her disapproval at former bestie Shozi's recent snide remarks towards her and to deny that Andile had physically abused Shozi.
After defending her brother so vehemently, the leaked voice recordings seem to indicate that it's not all roses and sunshine at the Mpisanes as Shozi expressed that she, too, was shocked when Andile proposed to social media influencer Tamia Louw.
In the leaked recordings, Mpisane indicated she'd just tried to call Shozi but her call went unanswered, before explaining, "I don't know where we standing, but I was phoning you in relation to (the situation).”
“I’m playing all nice, I’m not against anyone. And besides that I don’t involve myself in Andile’s business.”
She then added that she didn’t know anything about Louw and everything came to her as a surprise.
“Aside from all of this I just don’t know where you and I stand and how we should continue to go on. So that’s why I’d like to speak to you to find out how you are and speak to you,” said Mpisane.
It’s a genuine sounding message that speaks to the closeness between the two at the time.
Now the relationship has turned sour, with both recently attacking each other on social media.
"I went to college with sbahle mpisane, even hung around in the same circles, the one thing I can share with you'll, she is a super genuine loving person, the crazy thing you could never she came from a well off family & she hid that well but she is a genuine good person on God,“ tweeted @coconutThug.
