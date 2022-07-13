Sbahle Mpisane comes clean about her ‘amnesia’ and relationship with Khune

Fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane has made a startling confession to her followers about her former relationship with soccer star Itumeleng Khune. Before her tragic life-changing accident, Mpisane was in a relationship with the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

There was a lot of public interest around her relationship following her accident, with many wanting to know where things stood between the couple. In an Instagram live video, Mpisane revealed that she lied about having amnesia and not remembering who Khune was to avoid all the talk that was around her relationship at the time. Mpisane explains that she said what she said as the public wanted “answers unnecessarily”.

While she understood the interest because of his status, she was in a “fragile state” and felt that the questions about the relationship were not something she wanted to focus on. “After the accident, I didn’t try to fix anything with Khune. I only said that because you wanted answers, imagine. I was going through a very fragile state and I felt like that was not something to focus on, or for y’all to be bombarding me with,” said Mpisane. “So I just said I have amnesia and I don’t remember him, but obviously I do remember him. I spoke to him every day while in hospital. He would come to visit me a lot. We were cool and everything.

“So in relation to people saying ‘she remembers everything but she doesn’t remember Khune’, I was just fooling y’all,” she said. Since her relationship with the soccer player, Mpisane has kept her love life off the social media streets. Mpisane has been clearing up a lot of narratives when it comes to her life changing 2018 accident.

