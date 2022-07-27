Sbahle Mpisane defends her brother Andile and slams Sithelo Shozi

The Mpisane's ongoing saga with DJ Sithelo Shozi took another turn when Sbahle Mpisane joined controversial blogger, Musa Khawula's Twitter Space to discuss Shozi's recent allegations that Andile Mpisane had abused her. Sbahle, who is Andile's older sister and was at one point a close friend of Shozi, used the platform to question why Shozi never opened a case of abuse against Andile if the allegations were accurate.

She also claimed that Shozi had damaged one of the family cars, a Lamborghini, and that she can't even afford one herself. Twitter has since been abuzz with a host of views and opinions on the matter: "The whole world saw Sithelo's Instagram stories, angazi uDefendani uSbahle Mpisane. The only thing that girl must defend is that homeless person she allegedly knocked during her car accident," said @bibo_george.

The whole world saw Sithelo's Instagram stories, angazi uDefendani uSbahle Mpisane.



The only thing that girl must defend is that homeless person she allegedly knocked during her car accident. — Bibo Zulu (@Bibo_George) July 27, 2022 @l_voyageuse commented, "Why is Andile not held accountable for his actions? No one is talking about how spiteful Andile was being. He married that girl to spite Sithelo. He’s a narcissist & that’s why naturally the universe is favouring Sithelo. #ThePopeOfPopCulture" "The whole family doesn't see Sithelo, Andile said Sithole will never amount to anything, Sibahle just said "how do you ruin a Lamborghini that you will never afford your whole life" bathong who died and made them God to decide where Sithelo will end up in lyd#ThePopeOfPopCulture," shared @AubreyMashapa. The whole family doesn't see Sithelo, Andile said Sithole will never amount to anything, Sibahle just said "how do you ruin a Lamborghini that you will never afford your whole life" bathong who died and made them God to decide where Sithelo will end up in lyd#ThePopeOfPopCulture — Nyanenge (@AudreyMashapa) July 27, 2022 @ManugaTshilidzi went against the crowd and took umbrage at Shozi allegedly dating Andile when he was only 16.

"I’d also defend my brother if my ex friend seduced him at 16. Y’all just wanna attack that family but don’t wanna address what Sithelo did. #ThePopeOfPopCulture" I’d also defend my brother if my ex friend seduced him at 16. Y’all just wanna attack that family but don’t wanna address what Sithelo did. #ThePopeOfPopCulture — Chillibite⭐👻 (@ManugaTshilidzi) July 27, 2022 A few weeks ago, following Shozi’s accusations, Shauwn Mkhize, who is Sbahle and Andile’s mom, released a statement refuting the abuse claims. “Given my history and strong stance against Gender Based Violence, I do not take these accusations lightly,” the statement read.

