Social media influencer and fitness fanatic Sbahle Mpisane says she's regaining her memory.
Mpisane was involved in a collision in August 2018, which left her fighting for her life in a coma for three weeks when her BMW burst into flames after it collided with a tree in Durban.
Taking Instagram on Sunday, the star shared on her Stories pictures and articles of her accident, also revealing that she also received her broken watch from the accident.
Furthermore, Mapisane stated that she managed to locate Brian Dube, the man who saved her life.
She also shared with her 1.4 million IG followers that she knows who was behind her accident.