Sbahle Mpisane reveals accident details, including who ‘snatched’ her wig

After three years of trauma, pain and agony, social media influencer and fitness fanatic, Sbahle Mpisane, finally decided to reveal her side of what happened on the night when she was in a car accident that almost claimed her life. In an exclusive ‘tell-all’ with YouTuber Owamie Netshivhazwaulu, Mpisane shared: “I miss the person I was before the accident. I was so driven, I used to do everything.

“I got A’s in schools, played sports and even on Instagram, I never knew I’d be so well known just for being myself,” said Mpisane at the start of the interview. As the conversation progressed, Mpisane revealed that she now believed in God and attends Bible studies weekly, something she never did before the life-changing accident on August 9, 2018. Mpisane said she was out with friends before they all jumped into their cars: “There was alcohol involved, but I don’t drink to get drunk. It’s just that there was a whole situation that no one knows about that got me into the car accident. Only I know what happened.”

Mpisane did not want to divulge details about the ‘situation’. However, she revealed: “There were no cameras, I am alive and I happen to know the person. That person was my friend. They did come forth to say and agree on what happened because I thought I was being extra, but they are forgiven and I will never reveal the person’s name.” Explaining the events leading up to the crash, she said another drunk driver was driving badly so she started driving faster to get away from that vehicle.

Her BMW 4 series hit the sidewalk causing her to hit her head and pass out, her leg jammed the accelerator, went faster, and hit the robot and, thereafter, it went straight into the tree. In a funny turn of events, Mpisane said the famous wig, which made headlines after being ‘snatched’ from the accident scene, was returned to her by her ex-boyfriend who visited her in hospital. “It wasn’t snatched, he just took it, but returned it a week or two later when he came to check up on me at hospital. I still have the wig by the way,” she laughed.

She also revealed how much money her mom, Shauwn Mkhize had forked out for her medical bills and recovery because she had cancelled her medical aid a month prior to the accident. Mpisane also gave viewers a glimpse of her x-rays which showed the full extent of her facial injuries and revealed that while she had fully recovered from the injuries, there were some parts that were permanently damaged. Watch the full interview below: