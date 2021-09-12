'Scandal!' actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer

Thespian Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha is reportedly undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. Mofokeng wa Makhetha plays the role of Neo Mokgethi, a former gangster turned businessman on e.tv’s popular soap opera Scandal!.

Taking to social media on Friday, Scandal! confirmed the news on their official Twitter and Facebook. “Did you know that Dr Jerry Mofokeng who plays the character of Neo Mokgethi on #etvscandal is currently undergoing treatment for prostate cancer? “The acting veteran was diagnosed in 2019 and started his treatment thereafter. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, watch as his character Neo and his family navigate this disease and dispel common myths about prostate cancer,” read the statement.

In September 2021, Mofokeng wa Makhetha opened up about his battle with cancer. “Last year in October I was diagnosed with prostate cancer and I only shared the shocking and devastating news with my family, close friends, and colleagues,” said Mofokeng wa Makhetha. The 65-year-old thespian said he was ordered to undergo treatment immediately and he went through five weeks of radiation therapy.

This week, viewers witnessed Neo getting arrested for money laundering after he bought the Newtonian Hotel for his son Leromo. While in custody, Neo was rushed to the hospital, where the doctor accidentally dropped the bomb shell, when he told Lerumo that his father had prostate cancer. Fans took to different social media platforms to commend Mofokeng wa Makhetha for using his real life story to educate the masses on prostate cancer.

Below are some of the reactions from fans: “Can't imagine the pain one undergo with prostate, some man are ashamed to talk about prostate, you are brave to talk about it, my father suffer from prostate enlargement but had surgery is now fine, wish you speed recovery, an humble soul I met him in 2007 all the best,” wrote Papillon Rouge on Facebook. “Thank you Dr Jerry for sharing your story only the way Neo can. you are my favourite scandal character and I truly admire your bravery. ❤,” commented Rene Jonesz Wallace.

“Strength and healing upon you ntate Jerry,” added “Naomi Mkasibe. “OMG Papa! Sending you love and light sir. Thanks for sharing your true story on TV with us. I am sure many lives will be touched,” tweeted @AngelicErny. OMG Papa! Sending you love and light sir. Thanks for sharing your true story on TV with us. I am sure many lives will be touched.. ❤️&🕯#etvScandal pic.twitter.com/tnoNOJ7em0 — Lady Nzubechukwu #EndSARS (@AngelicErny_) September 10, 2021 “Dr. J. Mofokeng, you're indeed a hero. Keep on pushing. The battle can be won,” wrote @blessingsmothi1.