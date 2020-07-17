Scoop defends his 'take a break' comments about AKA and Cassper Nyovest
Media personality Scoop Makhathini (Siyabonga Ngwekazi) has defended the comments he made about AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta.
Last week Scoop said on "POPcast", the podcast he co-hosts with DJ Speedsta, Ms Cosmo and DJ Vigilante, that he felt that veterans like AKA, Cassper and even Kwesta should take a recording break and not make any new music for a year.
At the time AKA, Cassper and Kwesta hit back at Scoop.
This week Scoop defended the comments he made on a new episode of "POPcast". Scoop said that after receiving a call from AKA, he explained what he meant.
"AKA called me and asked me what I meant and he said he is not going to give way for youngsters to come in and I said that's not what I am saying. I don't want you to move, it's not about the youngsters, this is about you, I want you to be the best you can be," said Scoop.
He then said that in his conversation with AKA, the "Fela In Versace" hitmaker said that recording was his life.
"I told him that I am not saying stop recording, but not everything you record should be put out because also it helps you just find new flows, find new word plays because you are exercising yourself all over again".
Watch the full video below: