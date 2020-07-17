Scoop defends his 'take a break' comments about AKA and Cassper Nyovest

Media personality Scoop Makhathini (Siyabonga Ngwekazi) has defended the comments he made about AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta.

Last week Scoop said on "POPcast", the podcast he co-hosts with DJ Speedsta, Ms Cosmo and DJ Vigilante, that he felt that veterans like AKA, Cassper and even Kwesta should take a recording break and not make any new music for a year.

At the time AKA, Cassper and Kwesta hit back at Scoop.

This week Scoop defended the comments he made on a new episode of "POPcast". Scoop said that after receiving a call from AKA, he explained what he meant.

"AKA called me and asked me what I meant and he said he is not going to give way for youngsters to come in and I said that's not what I am saying. I don't want you to move, it's not about the youngsters, this is about you, I want you to be the best you can be," said Scoop.