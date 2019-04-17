nobody, & I repeat nobody would think of hacking scoop. pls. https://t.co/q6bg3TXZ6I— KATE (@MissShozi) April 16, 2019
No one is trying to hack anyone's lame ass here in SA. Just own your meltdown.— Harper (@WayneH__) April 16, 2019
Yall know celebrities have been getting hacked lately. Unfortunately Scoops account has been hacked. The hacker is just causing shit. Posting lies and deleting his tweets. PLEASE RT pic.twitter.com/y7LyaAE0yN— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 16, 2019
Tweeps are currently having a party, reacting to the Scoop of Siyabonga Ngwekazi and Akhona Carpede the 'almost wife-to-be' and these are some of the best reactions.
‘To think I almost paid lobola’ pic.twitter.com/s7tO2zvKsD— iCherry 2.0 (@BiKeR626) April 16, 2019
Bonang rushing to Pinky Ghel after seeing Scoop’s tweets. pic.twitter.com/Q7lN2nZ5iY— Uncle Afro (@Afro_M) April 16, 2019
Scoop outside Akhona’s house RN😭 pic.twitter.com/Ldl3KGa8uY— Sine Masinga (@Misssinemasinga) April 16, 2019
IOL