Scoop Makhathini and his girlfriend Akhona. Picture: Instagram

Better known in his heydays for dishing the best scoop on TV, Siyabonga "S coop Makhathini" Ngwekazi became the scoop of Twitterville when he took to Twitter to rant about being hurt by his model girlfriend, Akhona Carpede.



In a series of tweets, the radio presenter trashed his “almost wife-to-be’ for allegedly cheating with a guy she claimed was a best friend.





All written in caps, something that has become a norm for Scoop on his social media posts, he wrote: "Goddman!!! a ni**a won!".





The tweets kept coming, with images of his model girlfriend, one post read: "There...my almost wife to be seen in a club with some dude she said was a best friend".

























He later claimed he was hacked before deactivating his account but fellow Twitter users wouldn’t let him rest.









Anatii, Cassper Nyovest came to his defence agreeing that Scoop was indeed hacked but tweeps weren't having it.

nobody, & I repeat nobody would think of hacking scoop. pls. https://t.co/q6bg3TXZ6I — KATE (@MissShozi) April 16, 2019