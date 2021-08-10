Scoop Makhathini takes aim at Cassper Nyovest, says he's problematic

Media personality Scoop Makhathini has taken aim at hip hop heavyweight, Cassper Nyovest. Scoop has shared his opinion on Cassper 's comment about there being no politics in the amapiano scene.

In the latest “POPcast” episode, the panellist, which included DJ Switch, Scoop and Ms Cosmo, discussed Cassper leaving the hip hop industry for amapiano. They started off by referencing a tweet from Cassper in which he said there was no politics in amapiano. “Come to piano boys! It's nice here! The music speaks for itself. If it's hot it sells, if it's not it doesn't. No politics can stop a hot song. The people decide. Just make amapiano, you'll thank me later!!!" wrote Cassper.

Scoop said that Cassper should consider the contributions he has made to the “politics” in the hip hop industry. “This is not me trying to paint him in a bad light, this is not me fighting or trying to paint him in a bad light ... he always talks about what's wrong with hip hop ... he's also one of the forerunners of hip hop, there has been a lot wrong with him too and he can't be human enough to see that but he always talks what's wrong with everybody else but there's so much wrong with him and the way he conducts himself in the space of hip hop.” This is not the first time Scoop has been vocal about his thoughts on Cassper and his career. Last year he ruffled feathers when he said the “Nokuthula’ hitmaker should take a break from music.

"A lot of the dudes that are veterans in the game, I feel like (they) should take a break. AKA, Kwesta, Cassper, I feel like should go a year and just not release music and just chill. “A part of me will always gravitate towards what they have to say because I know their story, but I feel like there are a lot of new artist that we might not be playing that are making much more better music than the established cats," said Scoop. At the time Cassper hit back saying: "This doesn't apply to me at all. Firstly, my last album was 2 years ago.