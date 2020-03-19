SEE: Zola Nombona is content after her baby shower

Radiant mommy-to-be, renowned TV and theatre star Zola Nombona says she’s heart is full, as she recently celebrated her 28th birthday and her unborn baby at her intimate baby shower.

She shared snaps on Instagram, donning a long African print dress and the "Lockdown" star is seen smiling as she holds her baby bump.

In another image she’s pulling a straight face, simply captioning the post: "The other day I had an intimate braai with close friends and family to celebrate my birthday and baby...I cried A LOT. My heart is full."

She also promised her 800K followers that she will be sharing posting “more moments” from her special day.