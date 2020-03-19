SEE: Zola Nombona is content after her baby shower
Radiant mommy-to-be, renowned TV and theatre star Zola Nombona says she’s heart is full, as she recently celebrated her 28th birthday and her unborn baby at her intimate baby shower.
She shared snaps on Instagram, donning a long African print dress and the "Lockdown" star is seen smiling as she holds her baby bump.
In another image she’s pulling a straight face, simply captioning the post: "The other day I had an intimate braai with close friends and family to celebrate my birthday and baby...I cried A LOT. My heart is full."
She also promised her 800K followers that she will be sharing posting “more moments” from her special day.
The other day I had an intimate braai with close friends and family to celebrate my birthday and baby. It was held at @drsandidyonase venue (which he hires out for intimate events) I cried A LOT. My heart is full. PS. Will be posting more moments from my special day 😊
Her sisters Unathi Nombona and Zoleka Nombona shared some snaps of the special moments on their respective social media platforms, over the weekend, in what looked like a surprise baby shower for Nombona.
❤️❤️❤️❤️love you big tym lil sis @znombona
The star confirmed her pregnancy with an adorable image of herself debuting her baby bump on Valentines's Day.
The post was accompanied by a long poetic statement dedicated to her unborn baby. The poem written in isiXhosa speaks about Nombona's unconditional love for her child.
See the post below:
Nalo uthando luchuma. Mhlaba wam uguquke wadala. Singqi sakho esivakala unyawo lwakho lungeka chiki phantsi. Suku lwakho lokufika kuyo zisa inyikima neendudumo kuba iNkosi ayifiki kungavakali. Lizwi lakho liyakufana nhe culo ekudala ndilinqwenela, kube kungekho mculi emhlabeni ongaliqamba. Mehlo akho ayokususa iinkungu ekudala zivale awam. Ncumo lwakho luyosula zonke iinyembezi zezihlwele. Isandla sakho siyokund’omeleza unaphakade. Undithwese amandla ebendingazi ukuba ndingakwazi ukuwamela. Mzimba wam uwuguqule kwabetha iintliziyo ezimbini ngaxesha nye. Fika themba lam. Ndiyazi uThixo nhe Zinyanya bakuphathise uThando, Ulonwabo, uLwazi olunzulu, ukukhanya, amathamsanqa kunye namaCebo amahle. Isizwe siyotsho sime kakuhle ♥️ Ayakuthanda uMama #Valentines2020♥️
