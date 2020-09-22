Sello Maake Ka-Ncube aims to fight GBV through ‘Mzansi Act Now’
Veteran film and theatre actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has joined thousands of South Africans in the fight against the rising scourge of gender-based violence.
“Mzansi Act Now” is a collective of South African men who feel compelled to take concerted action to put an end to the violence perpetrated against thousands of South African women.
When asked how the programme aims to tackle gender-based violence in the country, the former “Generations” actor replied: “By raising our voices of dissent towards GBV we hope that this will prick the conscience of men.”
The organisation is hosting a virtual benefit concert titled "Act Now Telethon" on Saturday, October 23. This is an annual programme to create awareness and help raise funds to help victims of GBV.
The event, which will connect South Africa with the world, is a 12-hour awareness dialogue, music concert and fundraising platform.
“Act Now” will be opening a dialogue on issues relating to GBV, and an invitation to the government and the corporate sector to heed the call to help end the violence.
"Act Now" will use social Influencers, sportsmen, artists and actors with a strong social media following to share key messages about GBV before, during and after the telethon.