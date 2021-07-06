Sello Maake Ka-Ncube loses another family member to Covid-19

Legendary theatre and television actor and director Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has expressed his gratitude for the love and support he has received from fans and industry friends following the passing of the Maake matriarch, Virginia Maake. Taking to social media this week, the former “Generations” actor broke the news of Mrs Maake’s passing on Thursday, July 1.

The star confirmed that Maake “succumbed to Covid-19-related” illness. He captioned the poste: “It still feels surreal, robala ka kgotso Virginia! ♥️💫 Re tla kopana hape! ♥️💫♥️” “It is with a sad heart and sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Mrs Virginia Maake... We would like to thank you for your support thus far,” read Maake Ka-Ncube’s statement.

Maake Ka-Ncube also explained that the family will host an intimate home-going celebration due to the current lockdown rules and regulations. “Your support and prayers are highly appreciated,” added the thespian. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SELLO Maake kaNcube (@sellomkn) Messages of condolences to the Maake family have continued flooding in on social media. Below are some of the messages of support.

“So sorry for your loss. 😪 Sincere condolences and strength to you and the family. 🙏🏾,” wrote “Rockville” actress Gaill Mabalane. “Uxolo shlobo dam 🙏🏿,” commented former “Rhythm City” actress Zikhona Sodlaka. “My condolences my brother,” added Human Rights Activist Josina Machel.

Three weeks ago, Maake Ka-Ncube lost his younger brother Quinton Maake, who also died from Covid-19-related complications. He was 51 at the time of his death. Taking to Twitter on June 16, “The Station” actor shared his heartbreak and pain after losing his sibling to the virus that has claimed millions of lives across the globe. He wrote:” Sleep well, my little brother, till we meet again Quinton! I'm still trying to come to terms of the news of your sudden passing! 😔 💐”